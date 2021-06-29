new data from the seroprevalence study

The ENE-COVID seroprevalence study, carried out in several phases after the first wave of COVID-19 in Spain, yielded a lot of interesting data. For starters, it showed a more realistic percentage of infected per region. Let’s not forget that at that time Corona virus test, like PCR, they were not as widespread. The health system was dealing with the collapse, so people with mild symptoms were asked to isolate themselves at home and only go to the hospital if they had a high fever or breathing difficulties. This led to mild or asymptomatic coronavirus patients they will not have a official diagnosis and that only the serious ones will be counted.

Through antibody tests and surveys of chosen people from all over the Spanish territory randomly, it was possible to know approximately what percentage of the population had actually been affected. And now, thanks to all that data, it has been possible to go further and establish a model that allows detecting cases through first manifestations of symptoms.

This new utility has been published in a study in the Journal of Clinical Epidemiology, which also analyzes how asymptomatic coronavirus patients were distributed in Spain.

Almost 30% of asymptomatic coronavirus

The analysis of the data from the ENE-COVID seroprevalence study has shown that, contrary to what we might think, asymptomatic coronavirus patients in the first wave they were not randomized.

There appear to be factors that increase the likelihood of experiencing COVID-19 in this way. On average, there was a 28.7% of asymptomatic, of which the male representation was slightly higher. Specifically, the 31% of men they had the disease without symptoms. In women, it only happened in 26%.

There were also differences in geographic distribution, as there seemed to be more asymptomatic coronavirus in provinces with low incidence. Another striking fact is that 41% of the people who they did not know where they could get it they had COVID-19 without symptoms. And, finally, another clearly influencing factor was age. There were more asymptomatic between children and young people, with 45% of cases, followed curiously by older patients, with 36%.

But what exactly are the symptoms?

When the pandemic started, we had assumed that the symptoms of the disease were mainly cough, fever and shortness of breath in the most severe cases. We soon learned that there could be asymptomatic coronavirus, as with many other diseases. And also that the range of symptoms was much more varied than we thought.

Known coronavirus symptoms are compatible with many other diseases

Could be given digestive problems, headache, loss of the senses of smell and taste, skin lesions, blood clots … A long list of more or less serious signs that, in some cases, even persist after the disease has passed. This makes COVID-19 very difficult to diagnose without a specific test. In fact, with the ENE-COVID seroprevalence study a large number of people with compatible symptoms were found, of which only 10% had antibodies that showed that they had been infected.

The predictive method emerged from the seroprevalence study

Based on all this experience gathered during and after the first wave, the authors of this study have developed a simple scoring system to establish if someone may have COVID-19.

1 point is added for the presence of severe tiredness, 1 point for absence of sore throat, 2 points for presence of fever and 5 points for sudden loss of the senses of taste or smell.

A patient would be considered to have coronavirus if he scores 3 or more points in this survey. Thus, they believe they could correctly diagnose up to 70% of cases. Logically, there are exceptions. For example, that a sore throat is not a typical symptom does not mean that there are patients who do not have it. Some experience only tiredness, but none of the others, or just a little coughing. In addition, we cannot forget about the asymptomatic of coronavirus. In short, this would be a good method to do an initial screening for symptoms, but it does not have the absolute truth. Therefore, if by a contact you suspect that you may have COVID-19, do not trust yourself thinking that you do not add 3 points in that survey. We are not the ones who have to make that sum, but we are the ones who must continue to be responsible. Even now that the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer.

Also in Ezanime.net