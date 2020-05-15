by César Soares

At higher layers of the atmosphere on gas giant planets, such as Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, are hot just like planet Earth. The big difference is in the distance from the Sun. These planets are too far from the Sun to account for such warming. So, this heat has been a great mystery in planetary science.

Saturn image, Cassini-Huygens expedition, (1997-2017). Source: NASA

New analyzes in data from the Cassini-Huygens expedition, which began in 1997 and arrived on Saturn in 2004, NASA (North American Space Agency) in cooperation with ESA (European Space Agency) find a plausible explanation for such an atmospheric condition.

It is already known thatgaseous planets, like Saturn, have polar auroras, as does Earth. That indicates an electrical activity in your atmosphere. Electric currents are triggered by interactions between the solar wind and charged particles from Saturn’s moons, which ignite the auroras and heat the upper atmosphere.

The work that was published on April 6, 2020 in the journal “Nature Astronomy”, is the more complete mapping of temperature and density of the upper atmosphere of a gas giant ever made, which until then had been poorly understood.

Through atmospheric circulations, which are generated by temperature difference and planetary rotation, auroral electrical currents heat the upper layers of Saturn’s atmosphere and propel winds. The global wind system is in charge of distributing this energy from the polar to the equatorial regions, which is equivalent to twice the temperature that is normally generated in solar heating.

Evolution of temperature in the layers of the Earth’s atmosphere

“The results are vital to our overall understanding of planetary upper atmospheres and are an important part of Cassini’s legacy,” said author Tommi Koskinen, member of Cassini’s Ultraviolet Imaging Spectograph (UVIS) team. “They help to resolve the question of why the upper part of the atmosphere is so hot, while the rest of the atmosphere – due to the great distance from the Sun – is cold.”

Measuring the density of the atmosphere gave scientists the information they needed to find temperatures. (The density decreases with altitude and the rate of decrease depends on the temperature.) They found that temperatures peak near the auroras, indicating that the auroral electrical currents heat the upper atmosphere.

The density and temperature measurements together helped scientists discover wind speed. Understanding Saturn’s upper atmosphere, where the planet meets space, it is critical to understanding space weather and its impact on other planets in our solar system and exoplanets around other stars.

