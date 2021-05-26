new data and official photos of the compact

The new Cupra Born, the first 100% electric vehicle that marks the beginning of a new era for Cupra and who joins a family that, together with Plug-in hybrid variants of the Cupra León, Cupra León Sportstourer and Cupra Formentor, use electricity to optimize performance. In addition, the new compact becomes the first Cupra model to offer net zero CO2 emissions.

The Cupra Born has been designed to make a big impact and provoke all kinds of emotions at the first glance. Through its lines, the new Cupra Born radiates sportiness and emotion. Dimensions play a very important role in its dynamics. It measures 4.32 m long, 1.80 m wide, 1.54 m high, and has a 2.77 m wheelbase. The front end is endowed with a strong personality thanks to the characteristic light signature, the ribs on the bonnet or the frame of the Cupra emblem. At the bottom is the large copper-framed air intake. Hood incorporates 3D shapes to help redirect light and bring the front end to life, while the volume sits on top of the headlights and in the wheel arches.

On the side, we see how the A pillar has a certain inclination. A feature that helps to draw a more elegant and sporty profile and that allows the integration of the head-up display inside. At the rear, it has a rear spoiler that connects with the C-pillars, an infinite side-to-side rear light with LED technology that increases the feeling of width and the tailgate that is located at the same height as the bumper.

Cupra Born front.

There are four additional elements that make the all-electric Cupra look more stylish and sporty. One is the Aerodynamic side step that sits on the underside of the vehicle and contrasts with the body color; the second element is the well defined lines running through the body in the longitudinal direction and they bring a great presence. The third element is the C-pillar, which gives the impression of floating above the ceiling. And finally, some Alloy wheels whose catalog consists of six designs, in measures of 46, 48 and 51 cm (18, 19 and 20 inches).

The Cupra Born has a range of six body colors (Vapor Gray, Ice White, Geyser Silver, Rayleigh Red, Quasar Gray and the exclusive Aurora Blue).

Cupra Born: style and interior comfort

The interior of the Cupra Born has a design primarily intended for the driver. Tboth he and the rest of the passengers will be comfortable in the cabin of this Cupra, which offers style and comfort with an ecological touch, as it uses recycled materials. The materials that line the interior contribute to creating a feeling of sportiness, refinement and quality. Stand out Bucket seats are series, that use Seaqual fabric in their upholstery, made from recycled marine plastics.

Thanks to the generous battle, the Cupra Born offers a spacious cabin. Both the driver and passengers travel comfortably in the two rows of seats, while the boot capacity is 385 liters. At the rear, the feeling of spaciousness is accentuated by the mix of light and dark colors. The lighter ones bring freshness, while the darker tones add solidity to the whole.

Cupra Born: this is your interior.

Cupra Born: connected to modern life

The new electric model is fully prepared to function in the digital ecosystem posed by modern life, something that it demonstrates with the state-of-the-art infotainment system, online services, downloadable applications, new security functions or remote access to information and car systems.

To all of it easily and intuitively accessed from the 12-inch high-definition floating screen included as standard that features prominently in the center console and is slightly oriented towards the driver for ease of use. It also can access from outside the vehicle, through the App “My Cupra”, which is part of the Cupra Connect technology. This application allows you to control a wide variety of functions, including battery charging, regardless of whether the user is at home or on the road.

Behind the wheel is the digital instrument cluster which, with its smaller size and simplified design, provides the most relevant information with total clarity. This smaller Digital Cockpit also accommodates the gearshift and parking brake buttons. The new Cupra Born includes elements such as the head-up display with augmented reality.

Cupra Born: with Head up display.

Whoever sits behind the wheel of this Cupra Born will be always connected thanks to Full Link wireless system, which allows to integrate the content of the mobile phone in the car using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, it also integrates a voice recognition that allows you to interact with the car in a natural way and reduce distractions at the wheel. Among other things, it serves to use navigation or search for music in a safe and simple way. Simply say the activation words “Hello, Hello” and the system is ready to establish a natural conversation with the occupants of the vehicle.

Cupra Born: two power levels and optional pack

The Cupra Born sits on the MEB platform of the Volkswagen Group and integrates the most advanced electric propulsion technology. The system consists of an electric motor, which can be 150 hp (110 kW) or 204 hp (150 kW), and a high-performance lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of up to 58 kWh, which is capable of providing long autonomy close to 420 kilometers. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h can be completed in just 7.3 seconds.

The Cupra Born uses rear-wheel drive for a sportier driving feel. And it is capable of providing a extra dose of performance with the optional e-Boost1 pack (available from 2022), which raises maximum power to 231 hp (170 kW). This pack will be available with two battery options: one of 77 kWh and another of 58 kWh. The first allows you to reach 100 km / h from a standstill in 7 seconds with a range close to 540 km; the second reduces the acceleration time from 0 to 100 km / h to only 6.6 seconds and reaches a range close to 420 km.

With the Cupra Born, autonomy will never be a problem, as 100 additional kilometers are achieved in just 7 minutes with a 125 kW charging network. Other relevant data: with the battery at 5%, in 35 minutes it can be replenished up to 80% at a charge point of 100 kW.

Cupra Born: safety and comfort systems

The range of systems incorporated into the new Cupra Born is wide: predictive adaptive cruise assistant (ACC), which allows speed correction depending on the road layout, taking into account curves, roundabouts, crossings, speed limits and built-up areas. A travel assistant, which uses ACC, lateral and lane departure assist information to keep the vehicle centered at all times and adjust your pace to existing traffic. Traffic Sign Recognition, Emergency Assist and Pre-Crash Assist. All the signals from the assistance systems offer very valuable information to the driver and are shown in his line of sight thanks to the head-up display with augmented reality.

The new Cupra Born, seen from above

Cupra Born: purchase or subscription

Designed and developed in Barcelona, ​​at the Martorell headquarters, the Cupra Born will go into production at the Zwickau plant (Germany) from September. We do not yet know when it will be launched on the market, but what they do announce from Cupra is that “the brand will use unconventional sales formulas to reach new people and take the brand beyond the traditional,” says Wayne Griffiths, president of Cupra and Seat. In addition to the traditional purchase formulas, subscription contracts will be offered to give access to the new Cupra Born through a monthly fee that will include the use of the vehicle and other related services..