new data and more photos of the SUV

With 217 hp and an electric range of 450 km, the new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric begins to show its final image before hitting the road this summer.

June 9, 2021 (15:00 CET)

Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric: new data and more photos of the new SUV, which will roll in summer.

Definitive countdown to him market launch of one of the most anticipated models of the year: the new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric or, what is the same, the new SUV / crossover variant of the popular compact, with technology already 100% electric. The brand has just announced that, with engineers on board the company, it will start rolling on open roads this summer.

These new electric Megane will thus make up a first fleet of 30 models that will circulate already in the last phase of tests to carry out the last checks on the road. Manufactured in Douai, France (where the future electric R4), are the first pre-series units to be launched by Renault, also covered by a drawing that somewhat camouflages its bodywork and which has been made directly by Renault Design.

Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric: first pre-series units.

Despite this bodywork, consisting of an unprecedented set of lines that actually represent the Renault logo to create a camouflage effect, we can already appreciate quite clearly what the look will be like. ultimate silhouette and style of the new Mégane E-Tech Electric. By the way, the French brand itself names these 30 Renault MéganE units, pronounced, yes, as “Mégane” and “e”, to emphasize its 100% electric technology.

Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric: on sale in early 2022

As we can also observe, the The new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric will be very similar to the Mégane eVision concept that the manufacturer already showed and of which you can see photos in the gallery that accompanies this article. The launch already foreseen of the new model is located at early 2022.

The new Renault Mégane is developed from the new CMF-EV platform from the Renault / Nissan Alliance, from which the Ariya, a Japanese electric SUV. The new French model will have a 160 kW front electric motor, the equivalent of 217 hp of power, and will have a battery of 60 kWh capacity. For later, versions with 40 and 87 kWh capacity batteries are also expected to complete the range.

Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric: first official details of the interior.

Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric: with 450 km of autonomy

With this technical scheme, the new SUV body of the Mégane already promises a 100% electric autonomy of up to 450 kilometers, according to the latest WLTP regulations. The new model is also expected to measure something less than 4.30 meters in length and ranks as one of its first great rivals to the new VW ID 4.

With this new zero emission model, Renault continues with its electrification strategy already announced during the event “Renault eWays: the challenge towards Zero Emissions”, presenting new models that complete the current ones Twingo E-Tech (in segment A) and ZOE (in segment B). The new Mégane E-Tech Electric will compete directly in the compact C segment, the best-selling category on the market.