new data about their infections

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread around the world, we learned about the first cases of dogs and cats with coronavirus. They were all pets of people who had recently had the disease and, although some had symptoms, practically none became serious. Two cases of dogs dying were documented. The first, a Hong Kong resident, was 17 years old, so, being a dog, the strange thing was that he was still alive. The second, from the United States, was only 7 years old, but after his symptoms worsened, he underwent a series of tests that concluded that he most likely had cancer.

In short, it does not seem that the contagion of coronavirus to pets be something serious. But there is something to which we must pay attention. Especially now that, thanks to vaccines, humans will be increasingly protected. Animal reservoirs will be something that we should not lose sight of. Let’s not forget how it all started.

For this reason, a team of scientists from the Utrecht University has carried out an investigation, presented today at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), in which they analyze several cases of dogs and cats with coronavirus during the pandemic. Fortunately, the results show that it is not easy to spread between pets or from pets to humans. But unfortunately, the reverse is true.

In search of dogs and cats with coronavirus

For the conduct of the study, these scientists contacted several people who had had COVID-19 in the last 200 days and that they lived with pets at home.

In total, 156 dogs and 154 cats from 196 households. Blood samples were taken and swabs were made, both oropharyngeal and anal. In the blood they searched antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. With the swab samples they performed PCRs looking for active infections.

Thus, they verified that there was 7 dogs and 6 cats with coronavirus, even with the virus active in their cells. On the other hand, 31 cats and 23 dogs had antibodies. These numbers represent 4.2% and 17.4% of all pets, so they are important percentages to be considered a coincidence.

As for the 13 animals that still had the virus, the owners of 11 of them agreed to have the PCRs repeated after a while, until it was verified that all passed the infection without complications. Most of them had been asymptomatic. However, another study that is also presented today at the congress, this time carried out by researchers from the University of Guelph, in Canada, yes you found that 20% of dogs and 27% of cats with coronavirus had mild symptoms. This included lack of energy and appetite in the case of the former and a runny nose and shortness of breath in the latter. The methodology of both studies is similar, although the latter also included stray dogs and cats.

Less bidirectional than we might think

The first study also looked at other pets who shared a house with dogs and cats with coronavirus. None tested positive, so it did not appear to be easily transmissible between pets. There is also no evidence that animals infected their human friends. Only the other way around.

In fact, in the second study they saw that the animals that passed more time with their owners. For example, activities like sleep together, sharing a bed, they notably favored contagion.

In short, it does not seem that pets are going to promote new outbreaks of this pandemic. Yes, you should pay good attention to other animals, such as minks. In any case, this study serves to understand that if we become infected, just as we must keep our distances from other human beings, we should stay away from our pets. They are not a toy with which to spend time in confinement and no, they do not usually get seriously ill, but if we can avoid infection, the better. They never would.

