Daniel Santacruz launched his seventh studio production titled “Larimar”, name taken from the blue-toned gemstone, only found in the Dominican Republic.

“I have always been in love with our larimar stone, I wanted in this album to highlight its beauty a little and that through it the international public can learn more about the benefits of our Dominican Republic”, explained Daniel Santacruz, who prepared this album a few months before beginning this process that has paralyzed the world for COVID-19.

Then he added: “I am happy with this new album that I was able to produce together with three great producers whom I love and admire, and with whom I have worked in the past: Ambiorix Francisco, Richy Rojas and Israrel‘ Mayimbito ’Palma”.

The album is mixed by Allan Leschhorn, Esbin Ramírez and Richy Rojas, while mastering is by Andrei Fossari.

“It is a romantic album in essence, all the songs are for dancing and dedicating. I really enjoyed the production of it and I’m sure people will like it, “said the Dominican artist.

From this album his first single “My little cotton star” was released, in which he sings for the first time with his daughter Penélope Santacruz, who will continue the dynasty that also integrates Manny Cruz.

“Larimar” has 11 tracks, a very balanced tropical production to the rhythm of bachata and merengue with arrangements that invite dance and enjoy good music, he added.

Daniel Santacruz has a musical career with recognitions, among which seven Latin Grammy nominations, three statuettes of the Premios Lo Nuestro, three of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, 12 ASCAP Awards and two Sovereign Awards of the Dominican Republic stand out.

Before.

“Heartbreaker Radio” was his cover letter over a decade ago. He did so after belonging to several groups, including Rikarena, and having composed hits such as “Lost”, which popularized Monchy & Alexandra.