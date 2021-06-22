New Dacia Duster 2021: all the news

The Dacia Duster range is updated. The Romanian manufacturer owned by Renault updates one of its most important cars, thus welcoming the new Dacia Duster 2021. As usual in the brand, the changes are not too deep, but interesting enough so that this compact SUV continues to have in the price one of its main reasons for purchase. A) Yes, Let’s discover the most important news that the new Duster 2021 brings.

1 Exterior redesign

Dacia introduces in the new Duster the aesthetic features premiered in the last generation of the Sandero. This results in the use of new headlights and taillights with LED technology for daytime running lights. This design detail will be available in the highest-end finishes, offering a new lighting image.

A new front grill with three-dimensional design, as well as new bumpers, alloy wheels up to 17 “and a spoiler on the tailgate. These changes, in addition to the use of new tires and bearings, manage to slightly improve the aerodynamics of the Duster in order to reduce its CO2 emissions.

2 New multimedia system with 8 “

It was one of the most anticipated news and it is here. Inherited from the new Sandero, the 8 “touchscreen multimedia system lands on the Duster 2021 with an offering of superior performance and features.. This system is also compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (both wireless), which means great versatility. In the most capable version of this system we will have DAB radio, gps navigation Y compatibility with Apple and Google voice assistants, with a dedicated button on the steering wheel to activate voice recognition. In the lower part of the dashboard, 2 USB ports have now been installed, thus eliminating the front charging port that the previous multimedia system looked like.

Dacia has also confirmed that the upholstery of the Duster 2021 is completely new, thus improving passenger comfort. Also new is the new center console with integrated armrest, a design that allows its movement in 70 mm, adds an interior space of 1.1 liters and integrates 2 USB charging ports for the rear passengers.

3 More driving aids

In the new Dacia Duster it will be possible to install speed limiter or cruise control, warning of presence in the blind spot, front and rear parking sensors, rear camera or 360º camera with the installation of 4 cameras outside the vehicle, hill start assistant Y descent control for 4×4 versions (from 5 to 29 km / h). Dacia also claims to have updated stability control to a new generation, so we should expect a better performance of the Duster before sudden changes of trajectory and when driving on slippery road surfaces.

4 New EDC automatic transmission

The Dacuia Duster 2021 engine range will feature a single 115 hp 1.5 dCi diesel engine, available in a 4×2 or 4×4 version but always with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The widest offer is in gasoline engines, finding a 90 hp 1.0 TCe (4×2 and 6-speed manual gearbox), 130 hp 1.3 TCe (4×2 and 6-speed manual gearbox) and 1.3 TCe of 150 CV that has as great novelty the use of an EDC transmission of double clutch with 6 relations (only available in 4×2). A last option in the Duster is the LPG version with the 1.0 TCe 100 hp engine, now debuting a new tank for LPG that reaches 50 liters, which added to the 50-liter fuel tank allows the Duster to reach a range of 1,234 km.

In terms of 4×4, the Duster 2021 remains faithful to its philosophy with a ground clearance 214 mm (217 mm in 4×2 versions), 30º attack angle, 21º ventral angle and 33º departure angle (34º in 4×2 versions). As a novelty, a 4×4 specific menu in the multimedia system that has a tilt angle viewer, altimeter and compass, in addition to 3PMSF certified tires that would allow us to forget about winter tires or chains during snowfalls.