New cycle of D-Link webinars | News | Connectivity

D-Link has announced that this Friday, May 14, a new season of its D-Link Academy Webinars.

These free online classrooms reach their twenty-first season and have become a reference in the IP networks sector for presenting news and specialized training in network technologies, communications and video surveillance not only for their partners in their Canal VIP + Program, but also for anyone who is interested in this knowledge.

New cycle of D-Link webinars.D-Link Academy Webinars Calendar

21st season. Friday at 10:30 am

• May 14 – Networks optimized for Teleworking in #homeoffice and SOHO

• May 21 – New Vigilance range of professional cameras and NVRs for 4K / 8K video surveillance

• May 28 – Technical session: Network Management, Static Routing with Smart and Managed Switches

• June 4 – Advanced unified network management from the cloud with D-Link Nuclias Cloud

• June 11 – Solutions for Industry, automation, smart cities and IoT

• July 2 – Technical session: network management, DHCP server on Smart and Managed switches

• July 9 – Wi-Fi 6 & 5G Attack by D-Link

More information and free registration at http://dlink.to/DLinkAcademyWebinars