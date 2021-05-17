New cycle of D-Link webinars | News | Connectivity

D-Link has announced that this Friday, May 14, a new season of its D-Link Academy Webinars.
These free online classrooms reach their twenty-first season and have become a reference in the IP networks sector for presenting news and specialized training in network technologies, communications and video surveillance not only for their partners in their Canal VIP + Program, but also for anyone who is interested in this knowledge.
New cycle of D-Link webinars.D-Link Academy Webinars Calendar
21st season. Friday at 10:30 am
• May 14 – Networks optimized for Teleworking in #homeoffice and SOHO
• May 21 – New Vigilance range of professional cameras and NVRs for 4K / 8K video surveillance
• May 28 – Technical session: Network Management, Static Routing with Smart and Managed Switches
• June 4 – Advanced unified network management from the cloud with D-Link Nuclias Cloud
• June 11 – Solutions for Industry, automation, smart cities and IoT
• July 2 – Technical session: network management, DHCP server on Smart and Managed switches
• July 9 – Wi-Fi 6 & 5G Attack by D-Link
More information and free registration at http://dlink.to/DLinkAcademyWebinars