Due to the pandemic that we are currently facing, many productions had to stop their recordings to prevent more people from catching the new Covid-19 virus and although most of these series and programs may continue after the crisis, others have a more complicated picture, since the series of ‘Lost Boys’ could be canceled.

For a long time, The CW was looking at the possibility of bringing back the cult movie ‘Lost Boys’ Through a series, so before the coronavirus outbreak occurred, the pilot of the series was almost finished, and apparently the studio executives already had the opportunity to see it and it did not convince them, for what would be about to cancel the program.

People say that after watching this first episode, the studio has decided to reevaluate the entire series, so once the pandemic ends, the program would not return to record, but would undergo a restructuring, this at best and at worst could be canceled, since this would be their second attempt to lead to ‘ Lost Boy ‘to the small screen.

Although the teen vampire and wolf series were successful in the past, the formula has begun to take off, since most of the productions sought to be the next, ‘The Vampire Diaries’, hopefully this is not the case for this series, since it would be a shame if a cult film were reduced to one Dramatic series with hints of terror.

Despite the disadvantages, The CW still has faith in bringing the project to fruition, so he is looking at the way to compose the series, since otherwise the easiest thing for the studio was to have canceled the program after seeing the pilot, however, it has given the production a new opportunity, however, this It could be the last.

So the ‘Lost Boys’ series could be canceled, which would be a shame considering how much effort the studio has put into it to carry out this ambitious project, which although it will be based on the 1987 classic, will seek to tell a more modern story that reflects the times we are currently living.