At a time when the world is facing one of the worst health crises, that racial and gender violence continues to rise and that the most vulnerable populations continue to be made invisible by governments, projects emerge that offer a little light between so much hopelessness .

One of them is the EJE Platform, a Puerto Rican proposal created by the Mezcolanza cultural project in collaboration with the Public space, which seeks to support various entities and individuals who work from self-management, diversity and respect. This in order to achieve a more equitable society with greater access.

The cultural manager Helen Ceballos (Mezcolanza) and producer Naíma Rodríguez (Public) They have come together to direct this new initiative that aims to be an umbrella for various artistic, cultural, social and community projects.

“It is a platform that is committed to defending our island autonomies, that is committed to generating and creating the changes that we want to see starting from a decentralized perspective,” Ceballos explained.. “We are thinking of a project that can not only generate programming from Public, but support other community-based projects so that they become empowered and can continue to develop their networks and circuits at the island level,” added the cultural manager about one of the goals of the project.

Helen Ceballos

As an example, he mentioned that recently, the EJE Platform supported the Circuito Queer group (created by members of the LGBTTQIA + community in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean) promoting its virtual event “Of a bird with two legs”, a poetic meeting between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rich. In the same way, they will soon be providing support to the Options Project (directed to the community with functional diversity), to the Current Archive, to the Project of University Studies for Confined Persons and to the Ilé Collective, which focuses on racial justice.

This support is possible thanks to a grant from the Open Society foundation that bets that this new platform “opens a space for dialogue between the arts and activism” on the island.. “In Puerto Rico, culture is resistance and from culture we form our identity and our inspiration to fight against the injustices that occur on the island. Art was central to the protests of the Summer of 19, and will continue to be the protagonists of movements for social justice as long as we have a society and a government that does not ensure equity and access to all in this country, “Karina said in a written communication. Claudio Betancourt, director of the Puerto Rico Project of the Open Society Foundations.

Naíma Rodríguez, for her part, said that she is excited about this new proposal that is “perfectly” aligned with what the Public space proposes, in Santurce, which seeks to create alliances with projects that aim at social justice, collaboration and the Solidarity. “I want things like this to continue happening and to make you feel that this space is an ally”, said.

“I think this project is what I would like to continue replicating within the space. That other cultural managers, creatives, independent artists generate proposals that are visualized in space or from space to create bridges with other organizations ”, added Rodríguez.

Naíma Rodríguez

In addition to the support they will give to projects and entities, EJE Platform will design and produce various creative and free workshops for the community, as well as its own proposals such as “Circuito”, which will provide artists and managers with a network of spaces and cultural centers to move their projects around the island. It will also create “El Cruce”, a subsidized artistic residence with which they will promote the exchange between artists, and the “Caribbean Performance Meeting: Sea of ​​Islands”, a project that aims to connect and strengthen ties with the 28 islands that make up the Caribbean.

Many of these events will take place from Public, but could be held from different parts of the country, as the proposal seeks to decentralize artistic and cultural activity in the metropolitan area. At the moment, due to COVID-19, the activities will be carried out virtually, but the managers are hopeful that they will soon be possible in person, as they were conceived.

When asking Ceballos why he understands that this platform is necessary above all in the current context, he assured that it is important because it seeks to support and strengthen links between organizations, groups and individuals that “are generating that country that we want to see”.

“It seems to me a highly political project because we are not working in a vertical or hierarchical way. What we want to do in the end is not only to grant funds, but to support, make our media platforms available to these organizations to spread each project ”Ceballos said.

While Naíma Rodríguez said that projects like the EJE Platform state that there is a culture that is active and that bets on a diverse vision of the country. “This type of project of social, racial justice and also of sexual diversity, helps to make visible, channel and provide a safe space where we can generate conversations about different realities,” said Rodríguez, since he emphasized the importance of this The project arises “out of what is the government” because “it helps create independence in the discourse.” “For me it is vital that these supports are given so that it is known that we have each other, that we are not alone in this feat”Rodríguez concluded.

For more information on this platform, you can access its page on the social network Facebook, through @plataformaeje or write to email [email protected]

