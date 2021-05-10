New Cryptocurrency Casino BetGalaxy.io Announces Official Launch Date

Compartir

BetGalaxy.io is the next generation online cryptocurrency casino entering the market for all cryptocurrency enthusiasts and casino players alike. BetGalaxy.io Casino offers a wide range of games for cryptocurrency owners, users, players or bettors around the world. It will officially start operating May 21 at 00:00 AM EST . The history behind BetGalaxy.io goes much further back. In recent months, the new BetGalaxy.io Crypto Casino has built on the previous experience that the BetGalaxy team has in operating the TRON (TRX), TronTopia.co onchain casino, which was able to bring together a significant gaming audience and an amazing and still devoted community of TOPIA. We now believe that BetGalaxy is about to launch its new product that will capture the ears and eyes of any serious player from the Crypto Casino and much wider cryptocurrency communities!

BetGalaxy.io is a ready-to-use platform that currently supports 16 cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals and features over 1,500 games from top Crypto Casino software providers. Plus, it offers lucrative premium bonuses, including some exclusive first-time customer promotions.

What makes BetGalaxy.io stand out from the rest is the combination of its attractive and user-friendly interface, reward models unique, Galaxy Boost system , house edge highly competitive and UTO token tokenomics strictly defined. In total, only 1 million (1,000,000) UTO tokens will be in circulation. Of the total token count, exactly 900,000 UTO tokens have already been sold and / or distributed among early investors and it is programmed that the 100,000 UTO tokens remaining are offered for final sale during the last 10 days prior to the launch of BetGalaxy.io Casino.

Games offered

The New generation Crypto Casino from BetGalaxy.io features popular and provably fair crypto-oriented games: DICE, CRASH, WHEEL and HI-LO, the latter of which will be incorporated shortly after the official launch date.

In addition to this, BetGalaxy.io Crypto Casino comes with the standard offer, which includes more than 1,500 online video slots and table games. Customers will also be able to play live dealer casino games like Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette and much more, provided by popular Game Development Studios like Evolution Gaming. In addition to this, BetGalaxy.io features a selection of game shows in its Live Casino section.

Summary of Unique Features in BetGalaxy.io

Apart from numerous entertaining games, BetGalaxy.io offers several interesting and highly competitive features that make it unique.

First of all, it has a robust VIP rank system . Players can progress through the ranks By playing games on the site, all bets placed will roll over to the next rank acquisition. Every time a player reaches a new level, they will receive a unique reward , the highest level receives $ 62,500 . Also, each new rank comes with jackpots, like best money back offers , additional bonuses for referrals , Galaxy Boost and more. This interactive VIP scheme is meant to add another layer of immersion to the platform.

The Casino will have a Referral program which can help players earn additional bonuses by inviting others to join and play at BetGalaxy.io Casino. However, what makes it unique is the fact that both referral bets how your losses count for referral awards . As a result, the referral can earn up to 15% of House Edge returns of the referral’s bets.

BetGalaxy.io also offers a Cashback Bonus for above standard which follows the same formula. A total of 15% of the house edge will be returned to the player’s balance no matter if you win or lose ! This is very different, unmatched from cash back bonuses at other Crypto Casinos, where players are generally expected to lose their bets to be eligible for such a promotion!

BetGalaxy.io casino also adopts a sophisticated betting verification system , which verifies each of the bets made. Therefore, users can proclaim the highest confidence that BetGalaxy.io will offer the maximum level of impartiality so that any participant can enjoy and trust.

Finally, BetGalaxy.io presents a huge knowledge base in the form of a frequently asked questions section . In addition to that, visitors can seek support on the site using the live chat feature. Alternatively, they can send a message via email or Telegram.

GalaxyBoost function

GalaxyBoost is a special and unique feature that has the potential to provide passive income to its participants. In short, based on the total amount of bets from the previous week, the platform will award weekly bonuses to users who form part of GalaxyBoost. In total, the 11% of house edge is granted to GalaxyBoost participants .

Casino launch promotions

All new players who sign up at BetGalaxy.io casino will have the opportunity to claim exclusive promotions.

That is, a Startup promotion will provide the first 2000 new users with a free bonus of $ 10 in Ether , which will be instantly credited to the user’s account balance upon registration. The Casino will officially open its virtual doors on May 21 at 00:00 AM EST .

The casino BETGALAXY.io has prepared other rewards for its loyal users. For example, the first 72 hours of operation cash back rewards they will reward 1.5 times the normal amount.

The first five users to get 100 referrals will receive a one-time bonus of $ 5,000 each . That same amount will be rewarded to the first five users to reach VIP rank 9.

Finally, the top 15 players who bet the most money during the first 14 days will share a prize pool of $ 25,000.

Dividends for token holders

The token that is part of the Casino ecosystem is called a token UTO UniTopia. All the UTO token holders they will accrue dividends from the bets that users place on the platform. The token can be traded on Hoo.com at the current time of this article, and the casino team is actively working to list it on other popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

As described above, the final public sale of the Remaining UTO tokens (100,000) will start on May 11, ten days before the official launch of the casino on May 21. See https://unitopia.network for more information.

A lot of things to come

The upcoming UTO token sale and official launch are just the beginning of a long journey planned by the team behind BetGalaxy.io.

First of all, the platform will introduce new internal Galaxy Games, which only BetGalaxy.io will offer . The inner game that is currently in its last stage of development is Thread , and it will be the first title to expand the Casino’s portfolio shortly after launch.

BetGalaxy.io will initially focus and launch casino games, however the next steps in its expansion plans is the integration of the Sportsbook on the platform.

Finally, the team behind BetGalaxy.io is actively working on the acquisition and operation under the Curaçao Electronic Gaming Licensing Authority to take your business to the highest competitive level.

Who is behind BetGalaxy?

BetGalaxy.io is owned and operated by the team of Topia Network , a decentralized application and gaming platform originally based on TRX Blockchain that has been part of the cryptocurrency gaming industry since 2018. Topia Network is responsible for TronTopia.co dApp Casino that operates on the TRX Blockchain. The team consists of developers, engineers, experts in blockchain and casino management.