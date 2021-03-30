New crypto tool that provides information about the Bitcoin network

On March 26, the Estudio Bitcoin Twitter account revealed the incorporation of a new tool, called Crawly, which provides very detailed information regarding the status of the Bitcoin network. Especially the number of nodes in operation.

Crawly: The crypto tool you needed?

For those who do not know, Estudio Bitcoin is a website in Spanish that has a large number of necessary resources for crypto users when starting and delving into Bitcoin.

Consequently, the website offers different “burrows”, which are basically big Bitcoin topics where the necessary content is offered to delve into the subject. Some of them are: “Start in Bitcoin”, “Buy and sell BTC”, “Privacy in Bitcoin” and, one of the most recent, “Nodes”.

Bitcoin nodes

According to bit2me Academy, the Bitcoin nodes are made up of all the computers interconnected to the crypto network, running the software that is responsible for all its operation. In this sense, the node is the fundamental basis of Blockchain technology.

However, according to Josema, creator of the Crawly tool, a very frequent question in the crypto community that had no answer was: How many nodes are there in the Bitcoin network?

Josema assured in the podcast Directo Bitcoin 2140, broadcast on March 25, that the answer to that question could not be fixed. In fact, the tool developed by Josema, Crawly, does not offer a precise answer to that question since accounting for Bitcoin nodes is not an easy task.

The number is not exact. When, for example, a person who has a dynamic IP turns the node off and on again, it may be that that IP has changed and is counting it twice. That can happen ”, explained the developer during the podcast.

However, the developer, although he is very proud of the tool, recognizes that it is quite improvable. In fact, we must bear in mind that, despite its errors, it is currently considered one of the most accurate tools.

Visualizing the data

In this sense, Crawly answers various questions regarding the state of the Bitcoin network, from the number of total nodes to their geographical location. Likewise, Josema assured that until now he only knows one website that offered similar information regarding Bitcoin.

Another important detail that we must take into account is that Crawly is a recent tool and, therefore, it does not show historical data about the Bitcoin nodes in past years. Therefore, the tool started uploading information from March 18, 2021, so Crawly’s historical data begins on that date.

Now looking at the data, we can see that Crawly reports that there are approximately 349,274 nodes on the Bitcoin network at this time. Likewise, it reports that there are more than 269,000 are full nodes, while just over 79,000 are pruned nodes.

Graph of the Crawly tool that offers the geographical distribution of the Bitcoin nodes. Source: Bitcoin Study.

As we mentioned previously, Crawly also offers a geographic distribution of nodes. In fact, one of the podcast participants thinks he has identified what is likely his node.

Therefore, according to Crawly, the United States leads with the most operational nodes with more than 2,500 Bitcoin nodes. This is followed by Germany, China, Russia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Japan, Australia, Ukraine, Austria, Spain and, finally, Finland.

