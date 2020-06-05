One of the dreams of MCU and DCEU fans is to see a crossover that faces its greatest heroes, Unfortunately, we may have to wait a long time before we can see it on the big screen, which is why a new fan art has emerged showing the fight between Captain America and Batman.

Even though Superman is the quintessential face of DC, who assumes the role of leader of the Justice League is Batman, since despite not having the skills of the man of steel, he has already shown that he has the ingenuity and technology to stop him, in addition to his personality making him a better leader.

On the other hand, even though Tony Stark is more popular, the undisputed leader of the Avengers team is Captain America, so if one day there were a combat between the characters of both universes, surely the night knight would have to face Captain America, which would result in one of the best fights we could see.

It is for this reason that the digital artist, pabloruizzx designed an image showing the two great heroes in an epic showdown and for this purpose it was based on the interpretations that Ben Affleck and Chris Evans made of these characters during their time at the DCEU and MCU respectively.

Accompanying his design, the artist published the following text. “Who wins this fight? Captain America or Batman? I would love to see this sometime, my two favorite superheroes fighting. I hope that one day these battles in the cinema will be possible ”, and certainly not only he would like to see this confrontation, but most of the fans from both universes, so we hope that in the future both studies present something similar.

Unfortunately, if one day they were to present the fight between Captain America and Batman in a movie, this would be played by other actors, since Captain has passed the charge on to Falcon, While it seems difficult for Affleck to become the Knight of the Night again, however, there is little chance that the two will agree to re-embody these heroes in the distant future.