Blue Cross managed a new stumble on this e-Liga MX after being tied for Necaxa two goals in the final part of the match on date 16 of the Closing 2020. Both Jonathan Borja how Kevin Mercado they repeated with their respective squads.

Both institutions came from triumphing in their previous meetings of e-Liga MX; however, they came with very different presents. ‘Machine’ is practically eliminated from the tournament, while the ‘Ray‘Arrived at Azteca with a Liguilla’s visible opportunity.

Own Kevin Mercado opened the scoring at 4 ′. The South American took the ball and, with his left foot, beat the rival goalkeeper. Blue Cross tried to tie the board in the first half, but was ineffective face the rival goal.

However, for the complementary part, Santiago Giménez tied the score at 65 ′ after taking advantage of a rebound inside the area. Alvarado turned the board Ten minutes later after beating the goalkeeper with a right hand inside the small area.

When it seemed that the celestial ones would take a new victory, Necaxa appeared in compensation time to place the virtual 2-2 in this e-Liga MX and, by the way, keep the hopes alive of Liguilla.

