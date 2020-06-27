Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The game Cris Tales, by the Colombian development studio Dreams Uncorporated, is taking more and more shape. We recently found out when it will be available. Lovers of classic RPG are surely waiting to know more news related to this title, so they will be happy to receive this new gameplay that Modus Games has just shared.

The distributor of the title released an advance of almost 10 minutes that shows gameplay of the game in Alpha state. Although it is in a premature state, it can be seen that the title has made good progress, since almost 5 months after the title was released, its game mechanics look good.

Cris Tales is a turn-based RPG game whose game system is related to the flow of time, this can be seen in the progression in a part of the advance, in which it was necessary to go to the past, plant a seed and return to the future to see a vine and be able to enter a place previously inaccessible.

You can manipulate time to make your way in the adventure

Some exploration sections were shown in the video, as well as the turn-based combat system, in which a wide variety of weapons or abilities can be used. You can even see that during combat you can break a glass and change the opponent in his past or future state, which will have variations in his statistics and which will be key in some situations to achieve victory.

The way to recover health and mana points will be through potions and drinks found in the adventure.

We leave you with the gameplay of almost 10 minutes.

What did you think of the advance? Did you already know this game? What platform will you play it on? Tell us in the comments.

After seeing the new trailer for this indie, you may want to try it out. The good news is that a few days ago you received a new demo on PC, so you can already try an updated version of the game on this platform.

Cris Tales will debut on November 17 of this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google STADIA, it is even known that there is a version of this game in development for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but it has not been released yet. revealed when it will be available. If you want to know more about the indie scene, we invite you to check this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source