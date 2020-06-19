Every time something new comes up about Crash Bandicoot tends to raise expectations, even when it is not official. An example of this is what happened on Friday as the existence of an alleged new title of this emblematic franchise was leaked.

According to press reports, two Taiwan covers appeared on the Taiwan Age Rating Agency’s website. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, a game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, highlighting the absence of Nintendo Switch.

Information on the alleged new installment of the saga of Activision, refers to it being developed by Toys for Bob, and that its authors Spyro Reignited Trilogy and, it could be known in the west, thanks to the fact that journalists specialized in the gaming world and various Twitter users shared the event on the social network.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time rated for PS4, Xbox One in Taiwan https://t.co/BRn89XmnWC pic.twitter.com/ATI2ENhgUU – Gematsu (@gematsucom) June 19, 2020

This has sparked a major backlash from fans, especially as market analyst Daniel Ahmad shared in a tweet that the announcement will be made next Monday, June 22. However, it should be noted that Activision has no record of any official pronouncement.

This was (is) going to be announced at the Summer Game Fest June 22nd showcase. https://t.co/noqhanwlaj – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 19, 2020

The impact of a rumor

A few weeks ago the well-known leaker from the world of technology, especially from smartphones, Evan Blass (@evleaks) confirmed something that was presumed for years; that some of the more detailed leaks of new releases are thanks to the brands.

This has been known for a long time, but has never been publicly confirmed before. In this case, it was because of a tweet in which the specialist questions Vivo India for having canceled a collaboration.

The above comes up because in the video game world it is similar, all leaks (whether from brands or not) are usually with the aim of generating expectations and doing a ‘more organic’ marketing since this type of Posts tend to generate a lot of conversation for followers on social networks.

In the case of Crash Bandicoot, we know that it is one of the sagas of the elite of video games, thanks to the fact that it has managed to forge a deep engagement with gamers.

The franchise appeared on nineteen ninety six under the tutelage of Naughty dog exclusively for PlayStation, but they later sold the game license to Activision, which makes games for different consoles, expanding its presence to Xbox and now to Nintendo Switch and Steam.

The most recent thing we saw of this character was information related to Crash Bandicoot Mobile that appeared in the Google Play Store for Android devices.

