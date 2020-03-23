New costumes arrive in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Although we have Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order since mid-July last year, it has not stopped updating with new content and new playable characters, in case you had bought its season pass, of course. As well, March 25, whether you have said paid downloadable content or not, the title of the famous superhero publisher will receive an update that will add a fair amount of alternate costumes for our favorite characters. Inside the game trailer and we start!

To begin with, season pass owners from Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order will have access to four exclusive costumesThese being the Ice Man outfit in the All-New X-Men series, Cable’s classic look, Jean Grey’s Marvel Girl outfit, and Gambit outfit in the Age of Apocalypse plot.

But the update does not end there. Marvel has also thought about those players who do not have the season pass, adding for the whole world 15 completely free additional costumes. These costumes include the one worn by Daredevil in the Man Without Fear comic series, the modern look of Iron Fist, Luke Cage’s Power Man suit, the appearance of Elektra’s Ultimate line, Deadpool’s outfit in The Battle of the Atom, the Hawkeye outfit when he adopted the identity of Ronin, the outfit of Yelena Belova as Black Widow, the appearance of the Ultimate line of Falcon, the classic appearance of the Wasp, the costume of Crystal as a member of the Avengers , the costumes of Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket and Groot, and Thanos in the Annihilation comic series, and Drax’s costume in the Thanos imperative series.

What do you think of all the alternate costumes that will be added to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 The Black Order on March 25? It is a joy that is given above all to those players who have not wanted or been able to buy the game season pass. As always, tell us what you think about the information we bring you. See you!

