new costume with the powers of Doctor Strange

A few hours ago we let you know that a Lego set “by mistake” leaked Peter Parker’s new suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not least, the toy also confirmed what was already an open secret: Doctor Strange will appear in the feature film, thus reinforcing theories about the presence of the multiverse. Now another brand of collectible products lets us see a fundamental novelty of the suit beyond the aesthetic details.

Funko, the renowned figure firm, presented its new product line on the occasion of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Curiously, it is not a leak, as they shared their announcement through the official Marvel website. We doubt this is a bug because the post is still online. ¿Why is it so important? The image of the figure shows that Spider-Man could adopt some powers from Doctor Strange.

To be specific, the new Spider-Man suit incorporates new equipment to deploy Doctor Strange’s spells. What exactly? At the moment we do not know, but in various corners of the internet it is speculated that the arachnid will have the ability to interact with the multiverse thanks to these additions. Unless you live in a cave, you are surely aware of rumors linking characters from other universes to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Who Developed the New Spider-Man: No Way Home Suit?

If we delve into the realm of speculation about Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are several theories as to how Peter Parker will have access to Doctor Strange’s spells. One of the options, perhaps the least likely, is that Tony Stark developed this suit before he died. However, the times do not coincide because his coexistence with the character of Benedict Cumberbatch was minimal. Maybe a gift from someone else at Stark Industries? Unfortunately we will remain in doubt until the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Despite the above, what we can be sure of is that the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is approaching. Perhaps Marvel will wait for Black Widow to finish its showing in theaters to dedicate its publicity efforts on both Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The second It will be released on December 17, so it’s time to see a teaser.

