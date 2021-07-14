New Corsair Hydro X Series XD7 RGB, customize your kit

The Corsair Hydro X Series XD7 RGB is a distribution board that has a truly unique design and that also has a Water Pump, making it a great solution for customizing any liquid cooling kit, and for minimizing the impact that the pump typically has internally.

As we can see from the attached images, the Corsair Hydro X Series XD7 RGB has a RGB LED lighting system that imitates the circular design of the classic RGB fans of the American giant, which gives it a truly unique touch, and allows us to create a more familiar, and more traditional design, without giving up the advantages offered by a fully customized liquid cooling kit. .

In total, the Corsair Hydro X Series XD7 RGB integrates 36 RGB LEDs and they have a total integration in iCUE, which means that with them we can create different types of ambient lighting, and design effects that adapt at all times to our mood, effortlessly and in a very simple way, thanks to the interface of iCUE, although in order to get the most out of it we have to accompany it with a CORSAIR iCUE Controller, that we must purchase separately.

Corsair Hydro X Series XD7 RGB: Key Specs

As we have said, the Corsair Hydro X Series XD7 RGB is a 360mm distribution board that has an integrated water pump, specifically a Xylem D5. Through this plate, we can display coolant and apply a touch of RGB LED lighting that will give a touch of class to our team.

In total, we have three pairs of nylon reinforced inlet and outlet ports, which are strategically placed for easy access and seamless connection of a CPU water block, GPU water block, radiators and more, all in a fluid, high-performance cooling circuit with fill and drain ports to manage the refrigerant easily, and with temperature sensors.

So that mounting is not a problem, the Corsair Hydro X Series XD7 RGB fits seamlessly into any space compatible with a 360mm radiator, which means we can mount it in any Corsair 7000, 5000 and 4000 series chassis. The rubber mounting system helps keep the Corsair Hydro X Series XD7 RGB in place, while at the same time creating an insulating and quiet effect by reducing the impact of pump vibration on the PC chassis.

The 24-pin power supply jumper allows you to start the pump without having to turn on other components, a very important detail, as it means that we can change the coolant at any time without having to turn on the PC, and in a totally safe way. The Corsair Hydro X Series XD7 RGB comes with a temperature sensor that includes a real-time reading of the inside of the cooling circuit.

Alongside the Corsair Hydro X Series XD7 RGB, Corsair has confirmed the launch of two other major products, radiators Corsair Hydro X Series XR5 in white, featuring a high-performance cooling zone, available in sizes: 240mm, 280mm and 360mm, the new tubes Corsair Hydro X Series XT Hardline in satin white, with a diameter of 12 mm and 14 mm.

Availability and price

The Corsair Hydro X Series XD7 RGB is available at a price of 259.90 euros on the official Corsair website.

The Corsair Hydro X Series XR5 in white by 78.90 euros, and Corsair Hydro X Series XT Hardline tubes in satin white are priced at 19.90 euros.

If you need more information Over the Corsair liquid cooling kits, I invite you to take a look at this link.