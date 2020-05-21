A new type of test to detect the coronavirus offers a faster and cheaper way to detect infections, which would advance towards the massification of the tests, which according to experts is essential for millions of people to return to school and to work

AP –

But the first so-called proof antigen – announced Saturday by the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) – not exactly the type that high government health officials wanted. It is less accurate than the current testing standard, and can only be applied in specialized equipment.

“It is too early to say,” said laboratory researcher Patricia Simner of Johns Hopkins University, evaluating its impact. “It certainly has the potential to aid in the more widespread application of testing.”

Some questions and answers about the new proof:

WHAT IS DIFFERENT ABOUT THIS PROOF?

The proof Quidel Corp. detects new infections but in a different way. Look for traces of proteins from virus, called antigens. The same technique is used in rapid tests to detect flu, strep throat, and other infections, which are applied in the hospital or doctor’s office. They represent a solution with advantages and disadvantages: some precision of the most rigorous tests is sacrificed in exchange for faster results and at a lower cost.

“They allow you to dramatically extend the tests and they are very cheap,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Fda, in an interview on Sunday with CBS. But he recognized that the proof of the antigen is less accurate: “They will not detect COVID in some infected patients.”

Previously, the only way to diagnose active infections was through a proof that detects the genetic material of the virus. Although highly accurate, most of these tests take hours to yield a result on machines found primarily in commercial laboratories, hospitals, or universities. Abbott Laboratories manufactures a 15-minute version of the proof Genetics that examines the sample on your portable machine, but can only check one sample at a time.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO DETECT ANTIGEN?

The United States is still struggling to increase the volume of tests to levels that most public health experts consider essential. Researchers from Harvard University have predicted that the country needs to be able to do 900,000 tests a day in order to track new cases and contain new outbreaks while reviving its economy. That’s more than triple the nation’s current daily testing rate of approximately 275,000.

White House adviser on the subject, Dr. Deborah Birx, and other federal officials have said a “breakthrough” in antigen testing could clear the way for daily tests before returning to work or school. .

The National Institutes of Health is spending $ 1.5 billion on actions to develop highly efficient and easy-to-use tests that could be applied without professional supervision or special equipment. Although it is an important step in that direction, the proof Quidel is not yet at that level.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

In the new proof A nasal swab is used just like other screenings, and the results are ready in about 15 minutes.

The sample is placed in a tube with detection chemicals and then in a cartridge that is inserted into the company’s electronic reading device. There he is exposed to a strip of proof containing antibodies created in a laboratory. If antigens and antibodies interact, the proof it is positive.

HOW PRECISE IS THE PROOF?

The new proof detect approximately 80% of active COVID-19 infections, according to the Fda. That accuracy rate is similar to other rapid antigen tests for seasonal influenza.

“They are going to detect fewer people than are infected,” said Simner of the UJH. “That’s where you see a lot of skepticism about using antigen tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19.”

For now, Simner and other experts say negative test results for people with symptoms should be confirmed with the proof genetic, more precise.

“But as you could imagine, that is not a perfect scenario, because you have to do twice as many tests when the result is not positive,” said Dr. Robin Patel of the Mayo Clinic.

WHATS NEXT?

Many companies are working on versions that would be more accurate, easier to use, and more suitable for mass application.

OraSure Technologies has a $ 700 million federal contract to develop a proof of antigen in saliva that could be applied at home. The company has antigen tests for others virus —Including HIV and Ebola_, which have an accuracy rate of over 95%. Along with precision, the company is focused on speed, as it wants to generate results in 20 to 30 minutes.

“If you’re going to test people who come to work, you can’t make them stand in line at 3 in the morning,” said Stephen Tang, CEO of OraSure. “You need to be able to get their results quickly.”