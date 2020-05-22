Managers have determined that no champion team will be declared, despite Cruz Azul and León occupying the first two places

After an extraordinary meeting, the Mexican soccer league announced, on Friday, the cancellation of the male and female season because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“The contingency time we are living in has caused ever greater programming restrictions, which does not allow us to maintain the competition without putting members of this large family at risk,” explained a note from the institution on social networks.

Mexican soccer officials have determined that no champion team will be declared, although Cruz Azul and León occupy the top two places, respectively, with 22 and 21 points, after ten rounds of 34 outings.

The meeting drew up a document in which it recalled that, in recent weeks, club presidents held meetings with the health authorities of the federal government in order to resume training without putting any team members at risk, which was not possible.

The league will give clubs a health protocol overseen by health officials, which must be followed so that teams can resume training at their facilities in the first week of June. The dates still need to be defined.

“It is indisputable that we are experiencing an unprecedented situation in our country, which forces the soccer industry in Mexico to act with absolute common sense and to respond with unity to the demands presented,” added the note.

