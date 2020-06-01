Authorities from the western Japanese prefecture of Fukuoka reported that there were 12 new reports of infections, of which four occurred at a Moritsune primary school, after one of his classmates was positive last Thursday.

After detecting several positives among the students of that prefecture, three other basic elementary and secondary schools have decided to temporarily closeNHK television added.

The Board of Education of the town asked this type of teaching centers to do an exhaustive monitoring of the health of the students, which should include taking body temperature before entering the classroom.

In a nine-day range, 97 infections have been registered in Kitakyushu and in 34 of those cases it has been impossible to trace their origin, which has already alerted the Ministry of Health.

On the other hand, in Tokyo, Katsushika elementary school students were divided into three groups that arrived in staggered schedules to avoid overcrowding and a new outbreak in schools.

“I am happy to be able to meet my friends again after what has been a while. I want to play a lot and avoid getting together as much as possible,” said Kaito Fukuda, an eight-year-old student at the Kyodo agency.

OA

.