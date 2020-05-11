Second wave of covid-19 could come if measures are not followed 1:00

Hong Kong . – “It doesn’t end until it’s over.”

This is how South Korean President Moon Jae-in spoke this Sunday after a new group of coronavirus cases emerged in the country’s capital Seoul, sparking fear of a second wave of infections in the eastern country. Asian.

South Korea was one of the first places to deal with a major coronavirus epidemic, and appeared to be on its way to loosening the restrictions, after weeks of social distancing and careful surveillance. But the new group of infections seems to have put an end to that, for now, and Moon warned his people, “We must never let our guard down regarding the prevention of epidemics.”

LOOK: Coronavirus: why did the situation in Singapore worsen?

China is also introducing new restrictions after two cities reported new cases of the virus. Shulan, in Jilin province, in the far northeast of the country, was placed under confinement, after 11 recently confirmed cases. Jilin borders Russia and North Korea, and concerns have been raised previously about whether imported cases from abroad may cause this new outbreak.

More alarming is the new cluster of infections in Wuhan, the central city of China, where cases of the new coronavirus were first detected late last year. Wuhan was the first city in the world to enter confinement and only returned to relative normalcy at the end of last month after 76 days.

On Monday, city officials said five new cases had been confirmed in the city, none of which was imported from abroad.

While that is a far cry from the figures at the start of the crisis, or reported daily in much of Western Europe and the United States at this time, the virus’s apparent ability to continue to spread undetected, especially in a city ​​as heavily guarded and restricted as Wuhan, will raise concerns about the feasibility of reopening.

My Feng, spokesman for the China National Health Commission, urged people on Sunday to “stay alert and increase personal protection against the virus.” He added that the new infections were a reminder to avoid social gatherings and seek medical advice or tests if someone had virus symptoms.

LOOK: A revealing study from South Korea to learn about covid-19

Before the latest cases, the number of new infections in both China and South Korea had slowly declined, and local transmission appeared to be stopped. While questions may be raised about the accuracy of China’s numbers, or questions about the certainty that all cases may have been detected and contained by all in such a large country, South Korea’s response has been hailed as one of the The world’s best, helped in part by the country’s relatively small size and easy-to-control borders.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany had also been cited as an example of managing an outbreak, but its breeding number has increased to more than one in the past two days in a row, according to its disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute. (RKI). This means that, on average, one infected person is infecting more than another person.

Germany was seen as a regional success story thanks to a well-resourced health system and early mass testing. The number of reproductions in the country was estimated to have dropped to 0.65 last Thursday, and a slow reopening began. Chancellor Angela Merkel told the public last week that they could “afford a little courage,” and warned that “we have to make sure this doesn’t get out of hand.”

RKI said there was still a “degree of uncertainty” with the latest estimates, but the increase in the rate of reproduction “makes it necessary to watch development closely in the coming days.”

The German federal government and states agreed on a rollback mechanism in case the virus comes back. If any county exceeds 50 new coronavirus infections per 100,000 residents, containment measures will be reintroduced in that county. Over the weekend, several counties across the country exceeded that limit.

LOOK: Spot, the robotic dog to keep physical distance

The most recent cases may still prove to be a contained problem, but having three countries that seemed to be in control of their affairs again report national broadcasts should be very concerning.

Observers need only look at Singapore, which in early April had fewer than 2,000 cases, and now has more than 23,000, to learn more about the potential risks of relaxing too early and assuming that the battle is won when it first begins. The city state is increasing contact tracking, movement restrictions, and is even deploying robot dogs to encourage social estrangement as it tries to control its outbreak.

Will any lessons be learned from these countries in the West, where countries are several weeks behind in the outbreaks, but many governments are already struggling to relax confinements, despite high infection rates?

Dozens of infected in nursing homes in Mexico 3:04

Recent history suggests not. Western governments lagged in their response to the virus as it spread across Asia, despite clear evidence of the potential for a global pandemic.

They also ignored Asian experience and advice on face masks until months after the pandemic was declared: A recent study by scientists in Hong Kong and the UK is only the latest to confirm that such covers dramatically reduce infection rates. .

New infections in China and South Korea are also at risk of eliciting a nihilistic response. If countries that seem to be in control of the disease cannot contain it, what can a nation expect to do with thousands of cases a day? But it could be said that this is the wrong conclusion: these countries had the worst outbreaks in the world in February, but managed to control them. That they’re seeing new cases is a lesson in the risks of relaxing too soon, not a reason to drop the fight entirely.

Asia’s message is also not bleak. Vietnam and Thailand are discussing the possible creation of a travel broker, as they are confident that their domestic outbreaks are contained. New Zealand and Australia have already agreed to do the same, although not for several months.

MIRA: This is the Wuhan laboratory identified by Trump as the origin of the covid-19 and more news of the pandemic in the world

And Hong Kong, which managed to successfully control a second wave of the virus when it looked like the city might follow Singapore’s path, has gone 21 days without local infections, increasing the chance of being declared virus-free later this month. .

It doesn’t end until it’s over. But it will end, eventually. What the Asian experience shows is that this will require continuous vigilance and a lot of patience.

CNN’s Fred Pleitgen in Berlin contributed reports.

.