New coronavirus found in China, including one with “closest genome to SARS-CoV-2 seen so far”

One of the new coronaviruses would be “the closest relative to SARS-CoV-2 in most of its genome”

“Viruses closely related to SARS-CoV-2 continue to circulate in bat populations” in Southeast Asia

Researchers Call for Strengthened Surveillance of Wild Animals in South China’s Yunnan Province

“We find 24 novel coronavirus genomes of different species of bats, including four coronaviruses similar to SARS-CoV-2 “. Chinese researchers warn in this preliminary study just published in Cell. One of them, specifically, “could be the second closest relative to SARS-CoV-2 known to date. ” Its genome is the most similar of those seen so far, although it differs in spicule protein.

In the study they issue a clear warning: “Viruses closely related to SARS-CoV-2 continue to circulate in bat populations, and in some regions they may arise with a relatively high frequency ”. They refer to regions like Yunnan, in southern China, which is where they have collected the samples of these new coronaviruses.

In search of the origin of the pandemic

His works are framed in the search for origin of the pandemic, which remains a mystery, a year and a half after SARS-CoV-2 came into our lives. We know that it almost in all probability came out of a bat, which is its natural reservoir, but how did it jump from it to humans? About this there various theories and no clear conclusion, for now.

But the The theory of natural leap between species remains the most plausible. The WHO mission that traveled to China in search of clues targeted her. But there are no documented cases of direct bat-human transmission and The animal that could serve as an intermediate host has not yet been found.

The closest genome to SARS-CoV-2

Between May 2019 and November 2020, Chinese scientist Weifeng Shi and his team from Shandong University collected more than 400 samples of small bats that lived in the forests of Yunnan province. They analyzed his urine and feces, as well as taking samples from his mouth. They sequenced the samples and saw that most came from horseshoe bats.

As early as 2017, Chinese researchers who had taken samples in a cave in Yunnan found viruses genetically very close to the SARS coronavirus in horseshoe bats. But now, these scientists have found “a coronavirus that could be the second closest, genetically, to SARS-CoV-2”. The first would be, they explain, “the virus related to SARS-CoV-2 collected in Thailand in June 2020.”

Why do they talk about the second? It is a viral sample called RpYN06, taken from a kind of horseshoe bat called Rhinolophus pusillus ”. A strain very close to SARS-CoV-2, except for some genetic difference in the spicule protein.

They explain it like this. “Of particular interest was that one of the new bat coronaviruses identified here (RpYN06) showed a 94.5% coincidence in its sequence with SARS-CoV-2, and in some specific genetic regions it would be the closest relative SARS-CoV-2 identified to date ”.

But they continue: “However, showed a much less similar genetic sequence in the spike protein, undoubtedly the result of a past recombination event, which makes it the second closest relative of SARS-CoV-2 “.

Those genetic differences in protein S they may not be minor, because it is precisely the protein that uses SARS-CoV-2 to latch onto cells and infect them. But the researchers insist. “Apart from the spicule gene, RpYN06 has a genomic structure that is possibly the closest to SARS-CoV-2 identified to date ”.

Total, They found four close relatives to SARS-CoV-2 and three close relatives to SARS. “Our study highlights the remarkable diversity of bat coronaviruses on the local scale, including close relatives of both SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV.”

Strengthen surveillance in China and Southeast Asia

The Bat species they sampled are common in Southeast Asia, in areas such as southwest China, Vietnam or Laos. The Rhinolophus pusillus is an important host of coronavirus. “Our ecological model revealed a great wealth of rhinophids in much of Southeast Asia and southern China,” the researchers caution. And in those areas, people hunt and eat bats, and bats can infect other animals that are also hunted and eaten by people. Viruses can infect them when they handle or slaughter those animals.

Apart from bats and humans, coronaviruses can infect a wide range of domestic and wild animals, such as pigs, cows, mice, cats, dogs, chickens, deer or hedgehogs, “the researchers warn. And they conclude with a warning in order to avoid future pandemics.

“It is striking that all the bat viruses described here were identified in a small area. (about 1100 hectares) from Yunnan province. This highlights the remarkable phylogenetic and genomic diversity of bat coronaviruses in a Tiny geographic area, to which humans may be routinely exposed. Therefore, it is essential vigilance is reinforced and it is extended to a wider range of wild animals in this region ”. Y not only to avoid next pandemics, they say, but to “be able to track what happened with SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV and other viruses that have jumped from animals to humans ”.