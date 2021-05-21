New coronavirus discovered in Malaysia that could be transmitted from dogs to humans

The new coronavirus CCoV-HuPn-2018 is transmitted from dogs to humans and could be the eighth capable of causing disease in our species.

We know the coronavirus for at least half a century, when this family of viruses that share a similar structure to the solar corona that covers its nucleus was first described in 1968.

And although during the twentieth century it was believed that 40 types of coronavirus that exist, only 4 species were capable of causing disease in humans, the arrival of the 21st century radically changed this notion:

The SARS-CoV epidemics in 2002 and MERS-CoV in 2012 confirmed that some coronaviruses could regularly jump from animals to humans. Furthermore, the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic that began in late 2019 revealed that ever closer contact with wild species and the destruction of their habitats is a permanent risk for the discovery of new species. zoonotic diseases.

The eighth human coronavirus?

Anastasia Vlasova (right), co-author of the study in the laboratory. Photo: Ken Chamberlain

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, a study carried out by Ohio State University, Duke University and SEGi University in Malaysia identified a new type of coronavirus that could have made the leap to humans from the species with which we maintain the closer and lasting animal relationship: dogs.

CCoV-HuPn-2018 (as the team named it) is the first in the family to be housed in dogs and, in turn, transmitted to humans. The first finding was made in 2018 from 301 nasal swab samples from patients with pneumonia in a hospital in eastern Malaysia.

Of these, eight patients were infected with the virus (7 children) and all were discharged between 4 and 6 days from the hospital, despite receiving supplemental oxygen to improve their breathing.

“There is no reason to expect a pandemic from this virus”

Photo: Getty Images

And although it is confirmed that the virus can jump from the host (dogs) to humans and cause an infection, the next steps for the study authors will be to carry out more research in this regard to discover in depth how harmful the new virus can be and above all, if it can be transmitted from person to person or if the immune system is capable of stopping its replication on its own.

In the words of Anastasia Vlasova, a professor at the Ohio University College of Environmental Sciences, Agriculture and Food and a co-author of the study, “we see no reason to expect another pandemic of this virus “; however, the scientist was cautious and explained that right now it is not known whether CCoV-HuPn-2018 may be a concern in the future. ”

Currently, we know of 7 coronaviruses that can affect humans, four related to the common cold and another three capable of causing an acute respiratory syndrome: SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV Y SARS-CoV-2.

Hence, CCoV-HuPn-2018 has the wide possibility of being confirmed as the eighth human coronavirus, a virus that will need to be closely monitored in the future.

Now read:

This is the first real image of SARS-CoV-2 in history

Australia to Begin Human Testing of First Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine