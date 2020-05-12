The new coronavirus began to spread in Brazil around the first week of February, more than 20 days before the first case was diagnosed by health authorities at the end of that month, said a study led by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) on Monday. market.

The first confirmed case of Covid-19 by the Ministry of Health was registered on February 26, in a passenger who returned from Italy to Brazil. The Fiocruz study, however, points out that the virus was already circulating in the country even before Carnival, which took place from February 22 to 26.

According to the study by the Oswaldo Cruz Institute, which uses a statistical methodology of inference from the death records, the virus responsible for the respiratory disease Covid-19 was already circulating in the country 40 days before the first official confirmation of community transmission, on March 13 .

Hospitalization data for severe acute respiratory symptoms (SARS) support the estimate that local transmission of Covid-19 began in early February, as the number of hospitalizations is above that observed in 2019 since mid-February 2020 , according to Fiocruz.

“These epidemiological data confirm the introduction of Sars-CoV-2 in Brazil since the end of January and clearly support our results, which indicate that the virus was circulating in the Brazilian population since the beginning of February”, said the researcher of the AIDS Laboratory and Molecular Immunology of the IOC / Fiocruz, Gonzalo Bello, coordinator of the research, in a note released by Fiocruz.

Brazil reached 168,331 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, with 11,519 deaths.

