WWE uploads new content on its streaming platform WWE Network

Wrestling planet | New content on WWE Network

WWE Network The following statement was uploaded through its news portal:

Last week we revealed that the new classic content coming to the WWE Network for April 2020 would be classic episodes of WWE Superstars. The episodes will run from 1992 to 1993, however details were somewhat limited on what episodes would be available. However, we can now confirm the details on which episodes will arrive.

Fourteen episodes of WWE Superstars should hit the WWE Network on Monday. The episodes that will be on the streaming service will begin with the December 12, 1992 edition and will run until March 13, a little before Wrestlemania 9.

The time period covers the road to the Royal Rumble and most of the Road to Wrestlemania, but also the departure of Ric Flair, the arrival of Jerry the King Lawler, the debut of Monday Night RAW and much more.

The stars that appear in these episodes include characters like: The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Razor Ramon, Bam Bam Bigelow, Jerry Lawler, Giant Gonzales, Hulk Hogan, Brutus The Barber Beefcake, Yokozuna, Tatanka, Doink The Clown, IRS, Ted Dibiase, Mr. Perfect, Bobby The Brain Heenan, Lex Luger, Shawn Michaels, among others.

Below is the list of WWF Superstars episodes that will hit the WWE Network this April 20:

Superstars Episode List

Superstars – December 12, 1992

Superstars – December 19, 1992

Superstars – December 26, 1992

Superstars – January 2, 1993

Superstars – January 9, 1993

Superstars – January 16, 1993

Superstars – January 23, 1993

Superstars – January 30, 1993

Superstars – February 6, 1993

Superstars – February 13, 1993

Superstars – February 20, 1993

Superstars – February 27, 1993

Superstars – March 6, 1993

Superstars – March 13, 1993

