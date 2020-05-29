If last Tuesday the organization of the Zamorano festival confirmed the permanence of its two headliners, Amorphis and Tarja Turunen, in the fifth edition of the festival, postponed to June 2021, today it was the turn of the Portuguese Moonspell, one of the largest exponents of metal in the neighboring country and, of course, a benchmark within the Gothic / Metal European. The Portuguese are in one of the best moments of their career and, after signing two of their best works Extinct (2015) and 1755 (2017), they are preparing a new album for this 2020

The second announcement of the day is a new addition to the festival lineup, the legendary German band Grave Digger comes to swell the list of international bands of the Z! Live. They are undoubtedly one of the pioneers in the development of the German Heavy Metal movement in the 80s, those of Chris Boltendahl, are immersed in the launch of the work with which they will celebrate their 40th anniversary, Fields of Blood, as a continuation of his legendary and epic Scottish trilogy that began in 1996 with Tunes Of War.

Both join a cartel of already has a Avalanch, Leo Jiménez, Vita Imana, Débler, MorphiuM, Bloodhunter, Hiranya, Arwen, Daeria, El Altar Del Holocausto, Blaze The Trail and Out of control and [1945in addition to the headliners already mentioned Amorphis and Tarja Turunen, a magnificent campus from which we can enjoy the on June 11 and 12, 2021 at the Ruta de la Plata municipal auditorium in Zamora.

Get your tickets through the festival website www.zliverock.com, don’t forget that if you already had tickets for the Z! Live 2020 these are perfectly valid for the new date.

And if waiting a year to return to Zamora to enjoy live rock seems too much to you, remember that we will have a special edition of the festival, Z! Live Lite Edition, the next September 5 at Silver Route, with the participation of Mägo de Oz, Dark Moor, Crisix, Opera Magna and The Electric Alley. Tickets for this special event will go on sale on June 1 at a price of € 20 plus expenses, but if you already have a ticket for the Z edition! Live 2021 you can request your free invitation for the Z! Lite, all on the web.