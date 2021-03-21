New concept of iOS 15 that bases new functions on Tweaks

Apple has sought to improve its iOS system with each version. With the arrival of the version of iOS 14, a very significant advance was achieved in the aspect of personalization with Widgets, plus a performance and security improvement was offered.

Facing the new version, iOS 15 is already starting to be concept protagonist that show us a little how it could be in design and functions.

iOS 15

After iOS 14 turned out to be a more open system for developers and with some details that would make it one of the favorites for users, the next version is coming up. Among the most rumored are the new icons and new widgets. This aspect is something that has been asked for a long time, a redesign in the icons and interface that renews the view of the system.

As is already known, the release of iOS 15 will outpace certain older devices, the list of iPhones that do not update to this version refers to a possibility of seeing new things, since the support of the device counts a lot for the performance to be stable and the user experience to be the best.

A new concept of iOS 15

In addition to the visual improvements that could come, improvements are also expected in iOS 15 that allow more striking new and current functions.

On Behance, the user Jacopo maia has collected information from some rumors and other ideas that have come up among the community to create a simply incredible concept. It shows a new design for the lock screen, the possibility of having more than one session or user on the device, a clipboard manager and an improved control center.

It also adds the always-on display, iPadOS-style multitasking, new shortcuts, and more control on the Do Not Disturb option for different applications.

This concept it was based on some tweaks, same that the creator takes as inspiration to show a revolution of the iOS system. If Jacopo’s idea left you wanting more, you can check out this other iOS 15 concept that adapts to what many expect.