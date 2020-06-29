Not a week ago Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, the classic racing game that emulates pod competitions from Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, arrived at the Nintendo Switch eShop in a port that seems to comply, according to the analyzes, but that does not leave everyone satisfied either. Already then, comparatives began to appear with the rest of the versions of the game that was published in 1999 in the heat of the premiere of the film, on platforms such as Dreamcast, PC, Game Boy Color and of course Nintendo 64.

It is precisely with the console of 64 bit nintendo with which the last comparison is made, the one that publishes DISPATCHING on his YouTube channel.

The video is made with the latest version of Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, 1.0.1, which apparently fixes some bugs and distortions in the game’s audio. Still, the analyst himself acknowledges that the game it’s enjoyable although it still has some problems that are highlighted in the video.

The port of Star Wars Episode I: Racer It has been developed by Aspyr, who already have experience in transferring to the Nintendo hybrid other classic games from the Star Wars universe. Not so long ago they came to the console Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (here our analysis). This new addition to the Switch catalog is available on the Nintendo eShop for € 13.72.

