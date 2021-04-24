new compact SUV with hybrid technology e: HEV

Honda’s electrification process began with the Honda e, its 100% electric model that stands out for the simplicity of its design, its next-generation connectivity package and Honda’s own maneuverability. Alongside this electric, advanced hybrid technology will be the cornerstone of Honda’s electrification strategy.. All of it after the launch of the CR-V Hybrid in 2019 and the addition to the range last year of the exclusive and innovative hybrid technology of the new Honda Jazz.

The next step is the reinvented Honda HR-V exclusively hybrid. Compact SUV Joins Honda’s e: HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) Model Line for the First Time and it represents one of its last steps in its commitment that, for next year, all its main models for Europe incorporate electric powertrains.

The new Honda HR-V is based on Honda’s development principle which is prioritize people over machinery. With its futuristic character lines and smooth surfaces, embodies Honda’s modern, simple, and minimalist design philosophy that was already visible in the brand’s latest launches. It will be available from the last quarter of 2021.

Honda HR-V front.

Honda HR-V e: HEV: coupe-inspired exterior

The goal of its exterior design was none other than combine the familiar look of the HR-V with a heightened sense of excitement and quality. So he suggests a confident and robust look of an SUV, with compact coupe-inspired shapes.

A continuous line of great personality can be seen from the rear to the headlights. Compared to the previous model, the A-pillar has a sharper angle. This change accentuates the longer bonnet and enhances its high-end appearance in profile. The bottom cut line has been raised.

In the front we see that the sculpted bumper offers a bold stance, while the body-colored grille design gives the front end an unmistakable personality. From the rear, a wide ground clearance that has been increased by 10mm compared to the previous model.

The new Honda HR-V incorporates full LED headlights and taillights, which achieves great night visibility. Integrated rear door handles they give it an elegant coupe-style look. What’s more, the trim on the sides is now integrated into the door itself, making it easier for occupants to get in and out of the car.

Honda HR-V: this is its interior.

Honda HR-V e: HEV: spacious and minimalist interior

The interior of the new Honda HR-V has been worked to get the occupants to have a greater connection with the outside by creating an open and spacious cabin, with the levels of comfort and functionality typical of this segment. First, the new riding position is 10mm higher than the previous model. In addition, the windows have been redesigned to let in as much light as possible, supported by an instrument panel and a Enhanced touchscreen to minimize driver distractions.

Although the overall dimensions of the Honda HR-V are similar to the previous model, offers more leg, head and shoulder room. Plus the 35mm increase in legroom at the rear, the recline of the seats has two degrees more. Of course it has the multi-configurable seats Honda Magic Seat, fully folding if you need more space to transport the load.

The inside is available in black, while certain versions include orange accents around the gearshift lever, in the seat seams and on the steering wheel. As a novelty, Features an air diffuser consisting of L-shaped air vents at each end of the dashboard.

Honda HR-V rear.

Honda HR-V e: HEV: efficient drivetrain

Honda’s new compact SUV receives proven e: HEV hybrid technology to offer an agile and pleasant driving experience. It incorporates two compact high-power electric motors, one acting as a generator and the other as a propeller, connected to a 1.5-liter i-VTEC gasoline engine, with a power of 96 kW (131 hp) and a maximum torque of 253 Nm at 4500 rpm.

System configuration e: HEV includes three drive modes that are automatically selected based on driving requirements necessary. To offer a maximum level of efficiency, HR-V starts in electric mode and goes into hybrid mode when the engine is subjected to a high torque demand, so it only uses propulsion through the gasoline engine when driving at constant high speeds.

Driving dynamics have been improved through various performance modes –Eco, Normal and Sport- and it is also possible to select driving mode B using the gear lever to achieve more powerful regenerative braking and an experience of an electric vehicle.

Honda HR-V rear seats.

The intuitive interface of the 9-inch touchscreen has been optimized for ease of use. For it, the functions have been organized by groups of shortcuts, fewer menus and a faster response. The new Honda HR-V has connectivity with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, the latter also wirelessly. It is compatible with the My Honda + application that allows remote access to various vehicle functions. Dispose of up to 4 USB ports so that both front and rear passengers can connect their devices.

The new Honda HR-V is equipped for the first time with the Honda Sensing system, and includes a whole series of advanced safety technologies and driving assistance. To get started, include a New, wider high-definition monocular front camera and high-speed image processing, superior to the previous combination of camera and radar sensors. It also offers a better performance of the Pedestrian Collision Mitigation System and the Impact Prevention and Mitigation System, applying the brakes. And, for the first time in Europe Hill descent control is available on the HR-V, which operates from a minimum speed of just 3 km / h.