Those of us who have been cooped up these past few weeks notice that life has changed in many ways, from its rhythm to daily habits such as hygiene and communication. When would we think that toilet paper, antiviral gel and soap would become topics of conversation.

We’ve focused on remote work and learning, virtual happy hours with friends and family, online shopping, and digital fitness apps just to stay balanced. But the most relevant thing is that we have lost our traditional social anchors and people are looking for ways to replace them.

It was expected that there would be an increase in Internet use. What telecommunication service providers did not anticipate was the revival of an ancient practice: the phone call. The measure of staying at home has revived the taste for communicating lively, to such an extent that those that were previously undesirable calls (vendors, surveys, banks), have now turned a conversation around.

It is a fact that Internet users seek to socialize or spend time, in the case of social networks, which have been driven by the crisis. Facebook said that total messaging in countries most affected by the virus increased by more than 50 percent in March.

But the big winner of the pandemic is the Zoom app, which has made an impressive jump in the number of users. Last December around 10 million users were calculated, today, it is around 300 million. And it is that, not only is it being the preferred tool for business, but it is also widely used for social issues, for families and friends, to the extent that celebrations are held, “happy hour” and even yoga sessions for this way.

Several online studies say it can take anywhere from three weeks to two months to form a new habit. In one way or another, many of us will emerge from this crisis with new ways of doing things, especially when it comes to communication and consumption.

When people go out again, they will surely keep their healthy distance and avoid touch. Greeting each other in a work meeting will no longer be common. They are expected to avoid tight spaces, which will favor open-air shopping malls. Capacity in stores will be limited and many who visit them will be wary of handling merchandise, pushing shopping carts, or pressing the keys on credit card readers. Stores like Macy’s will take steps like disinfecting the clothes left in the fitting rooms and returning them 24 hours later to the shelves.

The shortage has also influenced consumer preferences and habits. A recent study on the health industry by Konfío, a fintech financing company, reveals that, due to scarcity, the pandemic has allowed the experience with small brands and the appearance of new ones, and at the same time, has put questioning the future and purpose of physical stores. “The consumer will demand unique experiences, security and more value,” says Filiberto Castro, Chief Growth Officer, Konfío.

Global Web Index found that over 80% of consumers in the US and UK say they absorb more content since the outbreak, with streaming TV and online videos (YouTube, TikTok) as the leading media across all generations and genres, which impacts your decisions and your mood.

It is understandable that people are increasingly concerned about the time they spend on their screens, which in itself is not a cause for concern. Rather, it is the content we choose to consume that could have a significant impact on our psychological well-being.

While staying on top of pandemic updates is important, ultimately a positive mindset and the ability to disconnect will help people cope better on a day-to-day basis.

Regardless of the type of content we are consuming, the fact is that each generation relies on their devices during this pandemic to inform and distract themselves, creating a great opportunity for media companies and brands to attract a captive audience. How many customs and habits will be modified? More than we can imagine, although luckily they will do the same again on Saturday and Sunday.

