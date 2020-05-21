New combat added to AEW Double or Nothing. Shawn Spears and Dustin Rhodes will face each other this Saturday on the AEW pay-per-view.

Saturday’s AEW Double or Nothing card appears to be complete with the inclusion of Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes, made official in the Wednesday edition of Dynamite.

Playing an announcer for “SSN” (Shawn Spears News), Spears taunted Rhodes and said he was retired before commenting on how Rhodes had no trouble taking pills 12 years ago. Then he said he was upset that he hadn’t been boozed for Saturday’s show and challenged Rhodes. The match was announced by the broadcast team a few minutes later without Rhodes appearing to officially accept it.

Spears and Rhodes have once fought in a tag team match in AEW Dark, but never in individual combat. Spears has won his last three individual bouts, while Rhodes was last seen in a bout he lost to Lance Archer in the semifinals of the TNT championship tournament.

Current AEW Double or Nothing card

After the announcement of this match, the card for the event next Saturday May 23 is as follows

AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Brodie lee

AEW TNT Championship: Cody vs. Lance Archer

Stadium Stampede: The Inner Circle vs. The Elite & Matt Hardy

AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru shida

Casino Ladder Match: Colt Cabana, Darby Allin, Scorpio Sky, Luchasaurus, Christopher Daniels, Fenix, Kip Sabian, Jimmy Havoc and a ninth fighter to be known on the day of the show

MJF vs. Jungle boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

Shawn Spears vs Dustin Rhodes

Private Party vs. Best Friends (Buy In Match)

