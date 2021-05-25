new colors and no notch

After the strong makeover presented by Apple, and with the iPhone SE 2021 still pending, the fans of the company have not been able to avoid starting to present their own ideas about what they would like the next budget smartphone from the Cupertino giant to look like.

Shared on social media by user Aaple_lab, a group of concept creators and industrial designers focused on Apple products, this fan concept of the iPhone SE 2023 focuses on the latest color redesign introduced with the new iMac, with a variety of pastel shades that will include, in addition to the classic black and white, more vivid colors such as green, blue or purple. However, the most interesting thing about this collection is undoubtedly the aesthetic redesign that it proposes, with a simpler and more elegant concept.







As for its screen, without a doubt the first detail to highlight would be the total change from the new bezels or a bigger notch for the return to a perforated front camera. However, it is worth mentioning that the disappearance of this notch seems quite unlikely, since Apple has “claimed” this design as its own personal brand, separating itself from this type of perforated cameras, a sign more linked to Samsung devices.

On the other hand, literally speaking, the changes will continue on the back of the iPhone SE, with a simple rear camera setup, with a single lens accompanied exclusively by the LED flash, gathered within a small horizontal oval-shaped island, similar to the one recently featured on the rumored 2021 iPod Touch.

In fact, the possibility that Apple will abandon its new format of square cameras for this design could depend on this latest launch, being more likely to keep the line of the current iPhone SE. Although without a doubt, if there is a company that likes to take risks with its redesigns, it is Apple.

And you, do you like this concept? Do you prefer the current design of the iPhone SE? How would you imagine your ideal iPhone?