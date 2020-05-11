The dawn of May 10 was the coldest of the year, so far, but capitals São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and Vitória, all capitals of the Southeast Region.

Cold records in capitals of the Southeast Region

Sao Paulo

INMET registered 11.8 ° C in the city of São Paulo on Sunday, May 10. This is now the mlower temperature in São Paulo in 2020. The previous record was 12.7 ° C on 7 May. In May 2019, the lowest temperature in São Paulo was 11.4 degrees on 5/25/2019.

A curiosity: May 2019 was very hot in São Paulo. According to INMET, the average minimum temperature in May 2019 was 17.2 ° C, 2.7 ° C above the normal average for minimum temperature in May, which is 14.5 ° C.

Belo Horizonte

THE minimum temperature in Belo Horizonte on May 10 was 12.5 ° C, according to INMET. This is the lowest temperature in the mining capital in 2020 so far. The previous record was 12.7 ° C on 9 May. Therefore, Belo Horizonte broke the cold record for this year for 2 consecutive days.

The lowest temperature in Belo Horizonte in May last year was 15.0 ° C on 5/26/2019.

victory

THE May 10th morning was also the coldest of the year in the Vitória region. According to INMET, the minimum temperature was 15.5 ° C, in automatic measurement. The previous record was 17.4 ° C on 28 April.

Last year, the lowest temperature in Vitória in May was 18.9 ° C, on 12/5/2019.

Rio de Janeiro

A record cold expectation was also expected in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday 10, but this was not confirmed. The minimum temperature on May 10 was 12.9 ° in Alto da Boa Vista. The current cold record for 2020 is still 11.8 ° C on May 9, also in Alto da Boa Vista. The information is also from INMET.

