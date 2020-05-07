As predicted, the passage of a large cold front brought rain to several in the state of São Paulo on Wednesday.

On this Thursday, the cold front is already far away, so the rain conditions decrease. It can still drizzle at times in the Greater SP and on the coast, but there is no more forecast of heavy rain. In these regions the sky is cloudy today and the feeling will be cold all day.

Inland there are some drizzles in the morning, but then the sun can rise between many clouds. The temperature also drops a lot compared to the last few days, and the feeling will be cold.

Cold record

The capital of São Paulo beat for the third time in the week a record of lowest minimum temperature of the year!! The dawn of this Thursday (07), was the coldest of the year so far, with 12.7 ° C according to data from the automatic station of the National Institute of Meteorology.

It is important to remember that the reading on the instruments of the conventional station is not being done due to restrictions to combat covid-19.

Cold persists with chance of another record

The cold winds of a polar air mass will keep temperatures low in the state throughout the day. In the capital, in addition to dawn, today’s afternoon may also be the coldest of the year so far. The predicted maximum is only 17 ° C.

Photo by Valdir Hermann, Santo André / SP

In the coming days the air tends to get drier in São Paulo. The sun prevails again and it should not rain more from Friday onwards. However, temperatures will not rise much yet. The feeling will still be cold.

