New ‘Cobra Kai’ teaser reveals Thomas Ian Griffith’s return as Terry Silver

“The man who does not resist, cannot fight.” Who can forget the rules of Terry Silver, the lousy baddie from ‘Karate Kid III’? Of course, fans of the saga have not done it and that is why many were waiting for what Netflix has just revealed.

A new teaser for ‘Cobra Kai’ has confirmed that who will play the villain of the third film in the saga, Thomas Ian Griffith, will be present in the fourth season of the series. It was somewhat predictable after the end of the third season, when flashbacks revealed that sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) had saved Terry Silver’s life in Vietnam.

In the video, Griffith appears from behind with his character’s iconic ponytail and we hear Terry Silver’s rules: “The man who cannot resist cannot fight. The man who cannot breathe cannot fight. The man who cannot see cannot fight. can fight. ” The trailer ends with an intriguing phrase: “Now the real pain begins”.

Things get serious in the fourth season of ‘Cobra Kai’, a batch of episodes that has already been recorded but does not yet have a release date on Netflix. The series was born on YouTube, but the Big N platform bought it and made it a mega-hit, as it usually does.

“I never imagined that I would put myself in the shoes of this character again, but what an incredible opportunity to be able to give Terry Silver some closure”Thomas Ian Griffith told EW.com. “When they say that Cobra Kai never dies, they mean it.”

Although his participation in ‘Karate Kid III’ is probably his most famous role, Griffith did not stop working on films like ‘xXx’ or series like ‘One Tree Hill’. Until 2007, the year his last credited role was released, in a telefilm called ‘Black Friday’. However, he went to the other side of the camera in the series ‘Grimm’ between 2013 and 2017, in which he acted as a screenwriter and executive producer.