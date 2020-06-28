Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The new generation of consoles is very close and with it is expected to debut games that fans of both PlayStation and Xbox expect. Among the titles that Microsoft fans ask for the most are Fable and Perfect Dark, 2 legendary series that we have not heard of in recent times. If you are someone who wants to play a new game in these franchises, there is very good news, as clues emerged that new installments could soon be revealed.

We say this because a few moments ago some Twitter users were struck by the discovery of 2 official Fable and Perfect Dark accounts, suggesting that Microsoft might be up for an announcement related to them. As you can see in the images below, shared by the user Tom Warren, the accounts are seen to have a tentative name (“Placeholder”), but the user reveals that they are accounts of the 2 franchises (@fable and @PerfectDarkGame). This came to light after it became known that the sole follower of both accounts is a Microsoft employee.

Fans have not wanted to remain in doubt about the origin of these accounts, so they have investigated everything related to them. The interesting thing is that when applying the method of recovering the account by changing the password, it appears that the emails are from the Microsoft domain. In the images they appear with asterisks, but clearly when completed with the missing letters “perfectdark”, “fable” and “microsoft.com” are formed, which shows that these accounts are official, since they belong to Microsoft.

They actually both have Microsoft email addresses. pic.twitter.com/YHdGwZsf67 – Daniel Prindle (DTM) (@DanIsDTM) June 27, 2020

A Microsoft member clarified the situation

In the midst of so many doubts, a short time later Aaron Greenberg appeared in the discussion to clarify them. According to the general manager of marketing of Xbox Game Studios, the accounts « have been inactive for years » and that this type of registration is done to secure the properties of the companies. Thus, the Microsoft member apologized for raising the expectation for these games and debunked all speculation from fans.

Or at least that’s what he wanted to achieve, because users are not entirely convinced with his explanation, since in the accounts it is seen that they were registered in March (Fable) and June (Perfect Dark) of this year, so they did not coincides with the period of inactivity that Greenberg reported.

I know everyone is hungry for news, but sorry to get your hopes up. These accounts have been inactive for years, it’s standard practice to secure social handles for our IP. – Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) June 28, 2020

In case you missed it: a low-cost version of Xbox Series X is rumored to be announced at the Micorosoft event.

Is Microsoft preparing the return of Perfect Dark and Fable?

If you’re not convinced by Greenberg’s explanation, we don’t blame you, after all, in recent weeks there have been a lot of rumors that the new Fable and Perfect Dark will be revealed very soon. There is even unofficial information that says that Perfect Dark is in charge of The Initiative, the new studio created by Xbox Game Studios and that Playground Games has been working on Fable 4 for some time.

Best of all, both titles would arrive within the first year of the Xbox Series X on the market, so they could be the first games that fans release their new console with.

Could it be that Microsoft wants to keep the surprise for its July gaming event? Is there really no announcement related to these 2 series? What are you thinking?

Fortunately, we will not have to wait long before knowing what will happen, because soon it will be July and soon the event dedicated to what Xbox Game Studios has prepared for Xbox Series X will take place.

We don’t know for sure what games will be present at this reveal event, but one that’s already confirmed is Halo: Infinite. If you want to know more about Xbox Game Studios, we invite you to check this page.

