The current season of Apex Legends, Assimilation, is already a couple of months in the making, which makes fans think that it will shortly be replaced by Season 5, of which nothing is known yet. As on previous occasions, it is expected that a lot of content will be included, which is already beginning to appear in the game in the form of clues, apart from some leaks, which reveal what the new legend will be.

The renowned data miner Shrugtal has released many clues that reveal that next season could have a lot to do with Titanfall. We know this because it revealed that in the update data there are some lines that speak of a card that can be activated in the Dome, located on the End of the World map, after which lines appear that refer to the installation in which Wraith was held captive in her youth, the Singh Labs, as seen in her story video, Voidwalker.

Uhh … Season 5 Teaser on the map ?? pic.twitter.com/MOlHzn90uM – Shrugtal (@shrugtal) April 7, 2020

Apparently, Loba will be the new character of Season 5

Another interesting detail about all this is that the card has the emblem of ARES, the division of IMC, an organization of Titanfall, which suggests that members of this group will try to retrieve information from this place.

In addition to the above, the user found in the game files a model of Loba, the character who is expected to be the next to be added to the game. Although there is no confirmed information so far, everything seems to indicate that it will be the new legend, as the user also shared some designs that are inspired by a wolf and roses, which could well be rewards for customizing weapons.

Wolf pic.twitter.com/FqtdvxPtNe – Shrugtal (@shrugtal) April 7, 2020

So I figured out what the three unknown Loba textures from my teaser theory are for – they should be for weapon skin rewards like Forge’s Deathbox charm. Called “Royal Wolf”, “White Rose” and “Baroque”. Which weapon, unknown. pic.twitter.com/StxI5Syqvp – Shrugtal (@shrugtal) April 13, 2020

As if that were not enough, we remind you that in the Revenant presentation trailer, you see a little girl who was orphaned after this artificial character attacked her father and mother, and the last scene makes fans think that this girl It’s Loba and she will participate in Apex games to avenge her parents.

What do you think of these tracks? Did you like the possible design of Loba? Do you think this is the next Apex Legends character? Tell us in the comments.

At the beginning of April we told you that the original map of the title returned permanently and at the same time the video about the Bloodhound story was revealed, as well as an event inspired by it.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can find more news related to him if you check his file.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.