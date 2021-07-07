New clues about the mysterious keep of the ‘Pompeii vetona’

The vetones, a pre-Roman town of Celtic Iberia famous for its boars, at the end of the 5th century BC. C. built fortified settlements known as castros or oppidum. These towns generally occupied strategic high places that, although they had good natural defensive conditions, were reinforced with walls, fields of driven stones and moats.

This month a new excavation campaign has begun in one of the largest in the Iberian Peninsula: the Castro of Ulaca (Solosancho, Ávila), a ‘asset of cultural interest’ located about 1500 m above sea level on an extensive granite summit that was inhabited to late Iron Age, between 300 and 50 a. C. Some archaeologists call it the ‘Pompeii vetona’ because its remains were ‘frozen’ just before it was abandoned by the Romanization process.

The demolished tower of the Ulaca castro (Ávila) was a possible watchtower to control the town and, due to its privileged position next to springs, it could have a political and religious function, as suggested by geophysical data and aerial photogrammetry

Now the interest of archaeologists is focused on an enigmatic ruined building that until a few years ago only looked like a pile of stones: the Torreón, of about 14 x 10 meters of surface and whose old height is unknown. It is made up of large granite blocks that clearly differentiate it from the more than 250 domestic structures scattered around different parts of the town, and its entrance opens to the west.

Ulaca stands out from the other Veton settlements for its large area (more than 70 hectares), its imposing walls, more than 3,000 meters long, and for housing very well-preserved constructions, some of them exceptional in the Celtic world, such as a sanctuary cave – with its famous sacrificial altar– as well as a initiation sauna semi-excavated in the rock, but this keep remains a mystery.

What was its function? To find out, researchers from the Polytechnic (UPM), Complutense (UCM) and Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid, Salamanca and Vigo universities, together with the Italian University of Salerno and the Polytechnic of Turin have used techniques so much aerial photogrammetry, using a drone camera and Global Navigation Satellite Positioning (GNSS), such as geophysical, through the use of georadar and magnetometers.

Techniques used to investigate the Torreón de Ulaca and orthophoto of the building. / Maté-González et al./Sensors

The results, published in the journal Sensors, offer valuable information on the surface and subsoil where the tower was located and have made it possible to elaborate 3d models, helping to evaluate hypotheses about its possible functionality that have been raised since the discovery of the site at the end of the 19th century.

On the one hand, with the help of geographic information systems (S.I.G), the effectiveness of the Torreón as possible watchtower destined to control internal and external of the town, by carrying out a visual basin analysis.

On the other, with the georadar important buried constructions have been discovered around the building, and with the magnetometry Fractures have been located in the granite subsoil that explain the different springs existing in the area.

In the ‘noble’ area of ​​the town next to springs

“El Torreón was erected in the most privileged area of ​​the oppidum from the hydrological point of view, the only corner where in summer the springs continue to provide water and the pastures remain green”, explains the co-author Michelangelo Maté of the UPM, “and that, together with the fact of being surrounded by other structures, in some cases of great size, contributes to glimpse the importance of this area of ​​the settlement and this singular building, which could fulfill some political-religious function”.

According to the authors, this study will help the excavation campaign currently being led by archaeologists from the UCM in the Torreón, as well as other studies and interventions carried out in the future. When you can celebrate the celtic moon party, which before the pandemic encouraged hundreds of people every summer to go up to the Ulaca fort, it is very likely that new data will be known about this enigmatic old building.

Reference:

Miguel Ángel Maté-González, Jesús R. Álvarez-Sanchís et al. “Towards a Combined Use of Geophysics and Remote Sensing Techniques for the Characterization of a Singular Building: ‘El Torreón’ (the Tower) at Ulaca Oppidum (Solosancho, Ávila, Spain)”. Sensors, 2021.

This work has been made possible thanks to public funds for research: AVATAR Project – Marie Skłodowska-Curie, H2020-MSCA-IF- 2019 (grant agreement ID: 894785; AVATAR project); Government of Spain (European Project PCIN-2015-022); Government of Spain (National Project HAR2015-65994-R); Provincial Council of Ávila; Gran Duque de Alba Institution (Grants for research on issues of Avila, 2019 call).

