The hype for the arrival of the new consoles increases as time passes and practically any detail catches the attention of the fans. We know that companies take care in every section, even the smallest, to offer something quality and memorable for the players and this includes from the beginning to the end of the gaming experience. In that sense, Xbox has given something to talk about regarding the Xbox Series X startup sound.

A few moments ago, the official Xbox Twitter account shared an audio tweet, a new feature on the social network, in which it shared what is officially the new Xbox sound. And we say officially because the publication makes it clear that it is the new sound of the brand, which had already been presented in the promotional material of the Inside Xbox in May, where advances of the games that will come to Xbox Series X were revealed.

[new Xbox sound] pic.twitter.com/LK4vYNJ1RE – Xbox (@Xbox) June 18, 2020

Although the tweet does not make it clear if it is the sound that will welcome us when turning on the Xbox Series X, nevertheless fans are already taking it that way. Of course, whether or not it is the power-on sound of the console, it seems that this will be the official sound of the new generation of Xbox.

