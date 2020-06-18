Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Speculation about the possible release of a new Crash Bandicoot game for consoles is very strong. Players have waited for months for Activision to reveal a new installment, but to date nothing has been finalized. This could change shortly, because the company seems to anticipate a bandicoot announcement.

This is believed to be so after many influencers and members of the press recently received a package that included a mysterious puzzle. It is a puzzle whose sender was the « favorite bandicoot », referring to Crash Bandicoot. What suggests that it is a matter of time for the disclosure to take place is that the package came with the message: « Something small that will help you pass the time. »

The most interesting thing is in the puzzle, since the image that is formed when solving it is very similar to the tiki masks that appear in the marsupial games. So far no one has been able to identify this mask, so it is thought to be a new character.

We leave you with the image of the user Canadianguyehh, which shows the 200-piece puzzle assembled.

…. 🤐 …. 🤔 I received an Interesting Package from « Your Favorite Bandicoot ». Inside was a Puzzle. When I put it together it made a new Mask … Yet it’s Familiar. What do you guys think? You think Crash’s return is imminent? #CrashBandicoot #CrashBandicootPuzzle #CrashPuzzle pic.twitter.com/gSCs4pufAX – Canadian Guy Eh (@Canadianguyehh) June 18, 2020

In case you missed it: A rumor points out that the new Crash Bandicoot game will have elements of exploration.

Lots of hints that we will soon know about Crash Bandicoot

However, it seems that Activision had already shown this mask in 2019. In case you do not remember, in a video from PlayStation 4 last year several video game franchises appeared to promote the console. Among them were some Crash Bandicoot characters driving karts, nothing out of the ordinary, but it was striking that they were accompanied by a mysterious tiki mask, very similar to the one formed in the puzzle.

Furthermore, it is important to say that this has not been the only clue Activision has shared regarding the marsupial in recent months. We recently learned that new Crash Bandicoot merchandise appeared, but nothing was said about a video game. Months before, the new image that the Activision character could have even came to light.

Here you can see the mysterious tiki mask

As you can see, there are already several clues that point to an upcoming revelation of a completely new game in the series. But so far there is nothing official, so we better recommend waiting. There are no known events that Activision will be participating in mid-year, but the company may reveal the game individually. Finally, we remind you that Activision has revealed previous installments with a similar promotional campaign. We will keep you informed.

How do you receive this news? Are you interested in a new Crash Bandicoot game? Tell us in the comments.

As we mentioned, for months there has been speculation about a new installment of Crash Bandicoot, but so far, the tracks that came to light today seem to be the most solid. We remind you that the arrival of a new Crash Bandicoot game was recently made official, but for mobile. If you want to know more about this franchise, we invite you to check this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source