Persona is a series that with each release gains more notoriety outside of Japan. Unfortunately for fans of the franchise in the West, the most recent installment, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, has not debuted outside of Japan and so far no official release in America is known. However, everything seems to indicate that the title will indeed reach this region and a clue suggests that those in charge of the game have already set to work.

The Omega Force studio, owned by Koei Tecmo, was in charge of developing Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. Well, recently the company released the report for fiscal year 2019 and it gives hope to see the title musou in America.

On one of the document’s pages (via Siliconera), Koei Tecmo talks about upcoming Fairy Tail and Haruka: Beyond the Stream of Time releases. Apart from these 2 games, the company mentions Persona 5 Scramble and the Nioh 2 DLC. According to the translation by Twitter user BlackKite, the location of these 2 productions “are still in the works.”

Koei Tecmo has published the full fiscal year report for FY2019 that ended March 2020https: //t.co/qKIOzQoeQ2

RTK XIV: 260k worldwide

WO4 Ultimate: 250k worldwide

Nioh 1: 580k this FY, total lifetime> 1m Nioh 2 & P5S only mentioned as “selling well” for now pic.twitter.com/7rmkQOZE1z – 黒 凧 BlackKite (@ bk2128) April 27, 2020

Persona 5 Scramble could reach the West

Although there is no official information from ATLUS, the distributor of the title, it is very likely that the game will reach the West and that it is a matter of time to see it in this region.

We say this because ATLUS has previously revealed its intentions to bring the game to America. In addition, remember that the company responsible for Persona commonly releases the titles before in Japan and months later in America, as happened with Persona 5 Royal and taking into account that this kind of games, which is very popular, is usually available throughout the world. world. That said, it should come as no surprise that ATLUS will confirm in a few months that it will bring the game to America. We will keep you informed.

Do you expect ATLUS to locate the new adventure of the Phantom Thieves? Would you buy it for PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch? Tell us in the comments.

This title, as we mentioned, is also available on Nintendo Switch. The spin-off installments of the series on Nintendo consoles make fans of the franchise want to play the main series on Nintendo Switch and recently reported it to ATLUS in an overwhelming way.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is out now in Japan. You can find more news related to it if you visit this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source 1, 2

