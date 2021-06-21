New class of electro-hydraulic joints for robots

It is not the first time that spiders serve as a biological model in the field of soft robotics research. The hydraulic drive mechanisms they apply to move their limbs when they weave their cloth or hunt prey give them capabilities worthy of admiration and in which many robotists and engineers have been inspired.

A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems in Germany and the University of Colorado in Boulder, United States, has now found a new way to emulate the structure of spiders’ joints to give robots better mobility. articulated. Thanks to the new design, these robots no longer need bulky components or connectors. This bulky hardware weighs down the agility and speed of robots of this type with its size and weight.

With this new technology, things like a robot jumping 10 times its height have been achieved.

This enormous efficiency would not be possible without joints of an innovative class, called SES (Spider-inspired Electrohydraulic Soft-actuated joints).

The joints can be used in many different configurations, not just as part of a spider robot. Christoph Keplinger’s team from the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems has demonstrated several, from a multi-segmented artificial limb to a three-finger gripper that can easily pick up delicate objects. All of these robotic devices are lightweight, simple in design and high performance, making them ideal for robotic systems that need to execute fast movements and interact with many different environments.

An SES joint-based robotic gripper grips a bur without damaging it. (Photo: MPI for Intelligent Systems / University of Colorado Boulder. CC BY 4.0)

The researchers developed their SES joints based on HASEL technology, previously invented by the team to build artificial muscles. SES joints mimic a spider-inspired exoskeletal mechanism, made up of rigid and soft elements, which function in a similar way to how the animal’s legs do when extended using hydraulic forces.

Keplinger and his colleagues have published the technical details of their new class of robot joints in the academic journal Advanced Science, under the title “Spider-inspired electrohydraulic actuators for fast, soft-actuated joints.” (Source: NCYT from Amazings)