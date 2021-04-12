New citroën c5 x 2021: hybrid in format and mechanics

The new Citroën C5 X 2021 debuted worldwide and, as always for the French brand, has become a benchmark in the industry for its eclectic style in which it combines the formats of a hatchback, a saloon, and a station wagon, a luxurious interior layout, a series of mechanics that includes hybrid variants and, as a nod to its past, an advanced suspension system.

This is how the new Citroën C5 X 2021 looks like

New Citroën C5 X

Hybrid format

The new Citroën C5 X has a body with the size and ground clearance of a pickup truck but it has a too steep rear roofline, a raised waistline and a long hood that give it a stance of car. A different section deserve the LED lights, both front and rear, because in both there is a V-shaped design that recalls those of the last C4.

In proportions, the new Citroën C5 X It measures 4.8 meters long, 1.86 wide and 1.48 high, and a wheelbase of 2.78 meters, one of the largest in this type of car, which guarantees a large interior space.

New Citroën C5 X

Interior of a saloon

.

Precisely, that large cabin of the new Citroën C5 X is equipped with seats called ‘Advanced Comfort’ They come with special padding, with a high-density layer and thick foam to provide, according to the brand, “dynamic and posture comfort”, and that serves to keep passengers and the driver relaxed even after long trips.

And in addition to haute couture materials and clothing, it has a highly technological cabin dominated by a high-definition touch screen of 12 inches for the infotainment system that has voice recognition. It has wireless updates.

This is the new Citroën C5 X 2021

New Citroën C5 X

Finally, the new Citroën C5 X It also has a screen that, as a novelty, has a large-scale, full-color projection in the panoramic so as not to take your eyes off the road. There is also a cordless phone charger.

Security systems

The new Citroën C5 X features a long list of active safety systems, including Highway Driver Assist, a Level 2 Driver Assistance System with Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and 360-degree Surround Camera.

This is the new Citroën C5 X 2021

New Citroën C5 X

Mechanics: new suspension and hybrid options

The greatest mechanical novelty What brings the new Citroën C5 X is that this is the first vehicle that presents the new ‘Advanced Comfort Active’ which is a suspension that promises a ride quality as if traveling on a “magic carpet”, according to the brand. It will also have other modes of regulation, including a sports option for greater control and precision handling when cornering.

As for the engines, the new Citroën C5 X tIt will have gasoline engines and also propulsion systems plug-in hybrids, in fact, the top of the range will offer 225 HP thanks to a motor 1.6-liter turbocharged plus another electric. You will have the option to perform a 100% electrical operation during 50 kilometers at a maximum speed of up to 135 kph.

This is the new Citroën C5 X 2021

New Citroën C5 X

FACT

The new Citroen C5 X It will go on sale in Europe later this year and its price range is unknown for now.

This is the new Citroën C5 X 2021

New Citroën C5 X