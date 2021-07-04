New citizens, more votes – El Diario NY



The suppression of the right to vote must be defeated.

The festivities of the dates of Independence of the United States have a special connotation for thousands of immigrants who realize their dream of becoming citizens at this time.

Already with fewer restrictions due to the pandemic compared to last year, the naturalization ceremonies undoubtedly mark a before and after because we go from one divisive federal Administration to another where the message is one of tolerance and recognition of immigrant contribution.

However, this is not the time to lower your guard. Now more than ever, citizenship-eligible permanent residents need to waste no time. A new citizen means a new voter.

We must not forget that in the ranks of the Republican Party, or rather the Donald Trump Party, anti-immigrant rhetoric is still being used with the aim of retaking political reins in Washington DC

The midterm elections in 2022 will be crucial. The majority of the Democratic Party today in the Lower House and Senate is fragile and runs the risk of succumbing if we do not use the power that the vote gives us at the polls.

We cannot allow a backtracking. The country needs to advance in post-pandemic reconstruction. We have already witnessed the disastrous handling of not only the health crisis but other pressing issues by the previous government.

In addition, there are several states – with Republican political dominance – where attempts to suppress the vote of minorities are gaining ground.

Just yesterday, Arizona scored a victory. The Supreme Court of Justice validated two electoral rules of that state that restrict access to vote for racial minorities.

Civil rights organizations are doing their part to bring state agencies that want to stop our vote to court. There are even federal lawsuits like the one announced by the Attorney General’s Office against the state of Georgia.

But it also corresponds to future citizens to take a more active participation by initiating the procedures for naturalization as soon as possible. No one can miss the opportunity to make their voice heard through voting.

Capitalize on and increase the power of the more than 30 million Hispanics who are eligible to vote. If in 2020 we had the motivation to remove Donald Trump from power, next year should be to strengthen the Democratic majority in Congress and to defend attacks on democracy.

May the fervor of patriotism of July 4 serve as an incentive for green card holders to dare to take the next step: to become citizens.