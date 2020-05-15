It hasn’t been too long since the introduction of the Mi AirDots 2, the second generation of Xiaomi fully wireless headphones. However, the brand has decided that this is a good time to launch a slightly more affordable edition with which it aspires to repeat the success of the previous model.

For this reason, the company has presented today in China My AirDots 2SE, a cropped version of its flagship wireless headphones, at a lower price than just 22 euros to change.

My AirDots 2 SE, cheaper and with a battery of up to 20 hours

This new couple of true wireless headphones maintains the aesthetic line of the rest of the Xiaomi AirDots series models. Their body is made of plastic, and they maintain a design similar to that of Apple’s AirPods, with an “in-ear” format and a “cane” in which the touch controls They are used to stop or play multimedia content, to skip songs or to invoke the virtual assistant.

The AirDots 2 SE have Bluetooth 5.0 and a dual microphone system that works accordingly to bring the system to life environmental noise reduction –ENC–. In addition, they maintain the same 14.2 mm drivers that are present in the AirDots 2, although in this case we only have AAC audio codec unlike the more expensive models, which incorporate codecs prepared for high-fidelity audio. We also do not have any type of active noise cancellation technology, something normal considering the price range in which they move.

Xiaomi has also provided its new headphones with infrared sensors that detect when we are wearing the AirDots 2 SE, and resume or stop music playback accordingly. its autonomy will be close to five hours of reproductionalthough the charging case promises another fifteen hours, totaling twenty. All this with a weight of only 4.7 grams per earphone *, and 48 grams in the case of the charging case.

Once necessary recharge the case, we have a USB Type-C port that ensures a charging time of about an hour and a half.

Of course, Mi AirDots 2 SE are compatible with iOS and Android devices, although they are optimized to work with MIUI-based terminals. Those users who have a Xiaomi phone can benefit from a own pairing system that allows you to automatically connect your headphones just by opening the case.

The AirDots 2 SE are already on sale at the official Xiaomi store in China, at a price of 169 Yuan, about 22 euros according to the current change. At the moment, the company has not confirmed whether this model will follow in the footsteps of the Mi True Wireless 2 and will land in other regions of the planet. I am afraid that it will be necessary to wait a little longer until you can clear your doubts, or to go to one of the many import stores, which I fear will not take too long to have stock of this product.

