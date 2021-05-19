new cheap SUV facts

The arrival of the renewed Dacia Duster in European dealerships has been postponed to September this year. Here you have the last minute of the king of cheap SUVs.

May 18, 2021 (15:00 CET)

The Dacia Duster 2021 will arrive in dealerships in September

One of the main Dacia news in the remainder of the year 2021 corresponds to the Duster upgrade, one of its best-selling models in Europe. A few days ago, we already anticipated that your presentation was to take place at the end of June, a date that a priori remains. However, what is slightly delayed (to the month of September) is its effective arrival at European dealers, according to the latest information published in some French media.

Apparently the main reason for the slight delay in arrival at the dealerships of the rangry Dacia Duster 2021 lies in the current situation of severe shortage of semiconductors and other series of electronic devices and chips due to the great demand that has existed for a few months. The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has caused the electronics sector to register an exorbitant demand, so much so that the current market supply is not able to digest it. Thus, Sectors such as the automotive sector so dependent on chips and semiconductors are also being affected.

DUSTER 2021: WITH THE NEW “AESTHETIC DNA” FROM DACIA

Returning to what really interests us: how will the update of the Duster be? In terms of design, slight aesthetic changes are expected that in no case will radically change the image of this SUV with its unmistakable appearance. Specifically, it is to be expected that its front area will incorporate small tweaks to the grille, the headlights and the location of the fog lamps. In the case of the interior of the frings, these will adopt the led daytime running lights with the brand new Y-shaped stamp.

The interior of the Duster 2021 could have a touch screen similar to that of the new Sandero

In the rear area of ​​the Duster 2021, the interior of the light clusters will also adopt the new Y-shaped brand insignia, abandoning the previous cross shape and thus moving away from the similar styling seen on the Jeep Renegade drivers.

In the cabin, the main novelty in the update of this cheap SUV will correspond to the presence of a larger touch screen (up to 8 inches in diameter) for the information, navigation, entertainment and connectivity system. In essence, this new screen should be similar to the one recently released in the new generation of Dacia Sandero.

DACIA DUSTER 2021: GASOLINE, DIESEL AND BI-FUEL

Finally, in mechanical and technical terms, one of the main novelties will correspond to the availability of the EDC seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox associated with the 150 hp 1.3 TCe petrol engine, a motorization that will also be available in a 130 hp version with a six-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, it is more than foreseeable that the 115 hp 1.5 Blue dCi diesel version will continue to be marketed, in addition to the interesting Eco-G bi-fuel mechanics (petrol and LPG -liquefied petroleum gas-), the latter version that You will surely receive the ECO environmental label from the DGT.