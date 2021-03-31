New charges filed against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein for sex trafficking

United States prosecutors on Monday filed two new sex crime charges against British Ghislaine Maxwell, former partner and collaborator of Jeffrey Epstein, while adding a new victim.

Federal prosecutors filed their indictment in New York court adding charges of conspiracy to sex trafficking and sex trafficking of a minor; Which brings the charges Maxwell faces to eight.

The action includes a new accuser, identified as “Child Victim-4” and extends by seven years the time during which Maxwell is accused of collaborating in the recruitment of minors to satisfy her ex-partner Epstein.

The 59-year-old Maxwell will now answer for crimes allegedly committed between 1994 and 2004, after being initially accused of committing them between 1994 and 1997. The charges are more serious than the first, which referred to “instigation” and “transportation” of minors. so that they traveled to carry out illegal sexual acts.

According to the new indictment, the new victim was about 14 years old when Maxwell met her in 2001 at Epstein’s Palm Beach residence. According to court documents, Maxwell “arranged for the young woman to have sexual acts with Epstein in multiple ways.”

Prosecutors contend that Maxwell also urged the victim to “recruit other young girls to give Epstein sexual massages.” The girl brought in “multiple women,” including those under the age of 18, court documents say.

An investigation by the Miami Herald indicates that Epstein and lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, allegedly raped a 26-year-old young woman, a real estate broker in South Florida and was trafficked along with other men, including a local judge, according to a lawsuit filed last week.

The victim, identified as “Jane Doe”, claims that Epstein and Maxwell abused her on several occasions in front of their 8-year-old son in a Naples – Florida hotel in early 2008 and used her to have sex with other men, including a local judge.

Epstein also allegedly forced her to undergo vaginal reconstruction surgery in order to market her as a virgin to one of his more “high-profile” clients.

Maxwell, imprisoned since July 2020, is at risk of being sentenced to life in prison. His trial should begin in July but could be postponed due to the pandemic and the new indictment.

With information from AFP and the Miami Herald