New challenges Samsung Dev Spain: folding screens | News | Market

Samsung Dev Spain, the community for Spanish developers of Samsung Electronics, has announced a new edition of Devices by Apps: “Deploy” your talent. This year the challenge consists of two challenges related to folding devices, for the local developer community, which currently has with more than 9,800 members. Participants have deadline until next September 12 to develop or optimize your apps and compete in both categories.

“The mobile industry is undergoing a great transformation, mainly due to the arrival of foldable devices that defy the barriers of traditional smartphone design. Therefore, the creation of new apps allows the user experience with folding to be as satisfactory as possible “, he says. Miguel Ángel Ruiz, Brand, Strategy & Innovation Senior Manager of Samsung Electronics Iberia.

This year’s challenge is made up of two different options:

“Unfold your mind”: the challenge consists of developing 6 apps for foldables (and the rest of the models indicated in the legal bases), of which only a maximum of 2 may be games. Whoever succeeds can win a Galaxy Z Fold2.

“Adapt your app”: the second challenge asks to adapt 15 apps published in the last 3 years, optimizing them for foldable devices. In this case, the prize is a Galaxy Z Flip.

To participate, members of Samsung Dev Spain – as well as those who want to be part of the challenge and register now – must complete a form that they will find on the web, in which they must indicate the challenge in which to participate and attach a document with the information of the apps, links to download them and the SDK that has been used.

On the other hand, for participation to be valid, The apps must comply with minimum quality standards and comply with the legal bases of the initiative.. In both challenges, the use of the new folding format and all the possibilities it offers will be rewarded. Applications should include the Multi Window option, to improve the user experience when performing several tasks at the same time or opening more than one app at the same time. In the same way, the inclusion of App Continuity will be taken into account so that the use of the apps can be done both with the screen open and closed, in a comfortable and natural way.

To assist developers in the design and development of apps for foldable devices, a “App optimization guide for foldables” with the main adaptations to consider and whose download is completely free for members of the community.

However, the Flex Mode feature is optional, as not all apps have the ability to implement it. In any case, the developer must indicate in the same document attached to his registration the reasons for not including it.

After the end of the call, the applications will be reviewed, analyzed and valued by the Samsung Dev Spain team. The winners will be announced later. Among the novelties of this new edition and to motivate participation, it has been announced that The best app will have the option to go directly to be one of the finalists in the Top Developer Awards 2021.